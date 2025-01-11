Venezuela Shuts Brazil Border Until Monday Amid Political Turmoil

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Venezuela closed its border with Brazil until Monday. The Venezuelan made this decision as tensions rise. The Brazilian Foreign shared this news on Friday evening.



Nicolás Maduro took office for his third term as Venezuela's president on Thursday. He will lead the country from 2025 to 2031. In his speech, Maduro claimed his opponents failed to stop his inauguration.



The presidential dispute has caused worry both inside and outside Venezuela. Many countries doubt the election results. They believe fraud took place. The day before Maduro's inauguration saw hostility and arrests of political rivals.



Reports circulated about the arrest of María Corina Machado, a key opposition figure. The Com Venezuela Command later said she was forced to deny her detention on video. They claimed this was a condition for her release.







Three days before Maduro's inauguration, authorities arrested Enrique Márquez. He was a former presidential candidate. The government accused him of planning a coup. They said he wanted to set up a parallel presidency abroad.



Relations between Venezuela and Brazi have become strained. Maduro blamed Brazil for blocking Venezuela's entry into BRICS. This happened at the group's summit in Kazan, Russia, last November.



The Brazilian Foreign Ministry is helping its citizens in Venezuela. They can contact the Brazilian Embassy in Caracas or the Vice-Consulate in Santa Elena de Uairén. Both offices have WhatsApp for emergencies.



Venezuela's actions have also affected its ties with Argentina and Paraguay. The country's political situation remains tense. Many are watching to see how events will unfold in the coming days.

MENAFN11012025007421016031ID1109079713