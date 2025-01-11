The Sharjah Literature Festival: A New Platform Celebrating Emirati Creativity And Shaping Tomorrow

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Exceptional events enrich the festival's agenda with renowned Emirati writers, thinkers, and publishers.

Sharjah, January 2025: The Emirate of Sharjah is set to launch the inaugural Sharjah Literature Festival, which will take place from 17 to 21 January 2025 under the slogan“Emirati Tales Inspire the Future.” The festival is held under the generous patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, and the guidance of Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority and Honorary President of the Emirates Publishers Association. This event is poised to establish itself as a major fixture in the emirate's annual cultural calendar.

The festival is jointly organised by the Emirates Publishers Association (EPA) and the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA). The activities will take place at the open area opposite the University City Hall in Sharjah, with daily events running from 4 pm to 11 pm

The festival will showcase the UAE's rich literary heritage, offering a unique opportunity for visitors to interact with some of the most prominent Emirati writers, thinkers, and creative publishers. It aims to explore new horizons in writing and publishing, offering a vibrant atmosphere that blends culture and entertainment.

Nine Themes of Literature, Culture, and Entertainment:

The festival programme includes a variety of literary, cultural, and entertainment events inspired by its slogan, and is organised around nine main themes: literature, children's literature, history and heritage, essay literature, Arabic language, science fiction and fantasy, autobiography, thought, and miscellaneous events.

The first day's activities will kick off with a dialogue session titled“The Essence of Words: A Journey in Modern Emirati Literature,” which will explore the evolution of modern Emirati literature and its role in shaping national identity, alongside a discussion of key contemporary works. This will be followed by a lecture titled“Sand Tales: Emirati Stories in the World of Global Literature,” which will review the transformation of Emirati stories into internationally recognised literary works, highlighting the importance of translation in promoting cultural identity.

The first day will conclude with a symposium titled,“Tales of the Past: How the Historical Novel Makes History Again,” which will explore the role of historical fiction in documenting and reinterpreting the past. An inspiring poetry evening,“Echoes of Poetry: Poems that Cross Borders,” will also take place.

Stories of Land and Sea, and Historical Worlds:

Festival guests, including Emirati novelists, poets, writers, researchers, and thinkers, will continue to enrich the event with insightful discussions on the importance of Emirati literature in instilling national and creative values, and in shaping future generations. The second day will feature sessions such as“Poetry Across Borders,”“Homeland of Imagination: Emirati Children's Literature and Makers of the Future,”“The Emirates Through Arab Eyes,” and“Pages of Wonder: Children's Books as an Educational Tool.”

The third day's programme includes,“Life Paths: A Journey in the Worlds of Autobiography,” which will explore the book“Memoirs of an Emirati Doctor” as an example of an inspiring autobiography. A lecture titled“History's Fingerprints: Rediscovering the Emirati Eras” will discuss the impact of historical eras on the formation of the modern UAE. This will be followed by“Treasures of the Arabian Gulf: Stories of the Sea and Land,” and a dialogue session“Personal Fingerprints: Immortal Melodies” on the autobiography of composer, Ibrahim Juma emphasising his role in enriching Emirati arts.

Mystery, Fantasy, and Emirati Melodies:

On the fourth day, festival-goers can enjoy“Mystery and Crime Literature: Who is the Killer?” a session discussing crime and mystery in Emirati literature. An interactive workshop,“Beyond Reality: Exploring Emirati Fantasy Worlds,” will focus on creating imaginary worlds and developing local fantasy stories. The session“Remarkable Achievements: The Historical Dictionary of the Arabic Language” will highlight the importance of the Historical Dictionary project in preserving the Arabic language. The day will end with a piano concert in the“Words and Melodies” section, featuring Iman Al Hashemi, the first Emirati female composer.

The fifth day will witness an open discussion with local essayists about the role of articles in addressing cultural and social issues in“Pen and Vision: Articles Shaping Awareness.” The session“Voices of Change: The Article as a Means of Impact” will explore how the article is used as a tool for social and political influence. A lecture titled“Future Horizons: Science Fiction in Emirati Literature” will examine the development of science fiction in the UAE. Lastly, the lecture“Is the Culture Industry a Priority?” will discuss the role of culture in supporting the creative economy and its impact on society.

Book Fair and Various Activities:

Throughout the five days, the festival will host a book fair showcasing the latest publications from Emirati publishers. A dedicated corner for various activities and food experiences will further enhance the event, offering a rich, integrated atmosphere that blends intellectual exchange, creativity, and entertainment.

The full festival agenda is available on the website, where visitors can also register to attend events and follow the festival's official social media accounts for updates.