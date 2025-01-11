British Virgin Islands Government Undertakes Leadership Role In UKOTA

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) UK / BVI – The of the British Virgin Islands announced the Dr Natalio Wheatley has been elected as the president of the UK Overseas Territories Association (UKOTA) and will also assume the role of president of the council. In addition, Tracy Bradshaw, UK representative and director of the BVI London Office, has been elected as the chair of UKOTA.

This change in leadership underscores our resolute commitment to collaborative governance and the advocacy of the interests of all UK Overseas Territories.

“As we look ahead to 2025, UKOTA will build on the momentum from our 30th-anniversary celebration, marking a pivotal moment in our ongoing efforts to strengthen cooperation among member territories, the government department reports.“Comprising the governments of the UK Overseas Territories, UKOTA serves as an indispensable forum for advancing dialogue and promoting collaboration, ensuring that every member territory regardless of size or economic stature has an equitable voice in our collective initiatives. We are steadfast in our commitment to prioritising the needs and perspectives of smaller territories, ensuring their concerns are fully integrated into all discussions and representations.”

“As the official representative body for the UK Overseas Territories within the United Kingdom, UKOTA empowers us to advocate for our shared interests in a unified manner. It is essential that we engage closely to ensure that the diverse voices of our territories are effectively articulated and respected.”

Premier Wheatley stated:

“This is not just about leadership; it's about unity and collaboration. Together, we will harness our collective strengths to address the challenges we face, such as climate change and economic resilience, and to seize the opportunities that lie ahead for our territories. Our voices will be heard, and our aspirations will be realised.”

Tracy Bradshaw said:

“I am deeply honoured to take on the role of chair of UKOTA,” adding.“Alongside premier Wheatley and our dedicated team, we will work tirelessly to ensure that the concerns and aspirations of the UK Overseas Territories are acknowledged and addressed with the utmost diligence and respect.”

This leadership change heralds a transformative chapter for UKOTA, reinforcing our collective dedication to unity and enhancing our shared voice on the global stage. The British Virgin Islands remains committed to advancing an environment of collaboration and mutual support among all Overseas Territories.

The British Virgin Islands last held the posts in 2016 under the presidency of Dr Orlando Smith, OBE with Benito Wheatley as chair.

