Kuwait Ministry Of Education Closely Following Up On Students' Condition In US

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 11 (KUNA) -- The of Higher Education said on Saturday it is closely following up on condition of the Kuwaiti students in the United States particularly in fires-stricken Los Angeles and the city suburbs.

The close follow-up on the students' situation is in line with instructions by the of Higher Education and Scientific Research Dr. Nader Jalal.

All the Kuwaiti students there are safe and have not encountered any difficulties under the extraordinary circumstances, the ministry statement affirmed.

Most of the universities are far from the raging fires, it said, adding that the department is in contact with the cultural offices to ensure that all students are safe.

Students in need for help in Los Angeles can contact the cultural office or the consulate via the following phone numbers: +1 (310) 4789-746 (310) (the cultural office) or +1 (310) 0300-556 (the consulate). (end)

