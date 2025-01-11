Consumer Defense LLC And Partners Save Timeshare Owners Over $22 Million In 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Innovative Consumer Advocacy Helps Over 2,400 Families Break Free from Costly Timeshare Maintenance Fees

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Consumer Defense LLC , a leading advocate for timeshare owners, announced today that in 2024, the company and its partners successfully helped over 2,400 timeshare owners legally exit their contracts, saving them nearly $22 million in maintenance fees. Unlike traditional“exit companies,” Consumer Defense uses a unique combination of consumer advocacy and expertise to provide tailored, ethical, and efficient solutions for clients burdened by timeshare contracts .In an industry plagued by deceptive practices and broken promises, Consumer Defense LLC stands apart by prioritizing transparency and accountability.“We know the frustrations that come with trying to escape a timeshare contract, especially with the 'Big Five' timeshare brands,” said Patrick B., Senior Manager at Consumer Defense.“It's a minefield of misinformation, and trusting the wrong company can lead to more heartache and financial loss. That's why we take a consumer-first approach to ensure every client receives the resolution they deserve.”A Proven Approach to Timeshare ExitConsumer Defense LLC distinguishes itself from the traditional exit company model by emphasizing advocacy and legal compliance. Rather than using high-pressure sales tactics or cookie-cutter solutions, Consumer Defense connects clients with senior advocates who carefully assess their situation. When necessary, the company collaborates with legal professionals to achieve a clean and enforceable separation from timeshare contracts.“Our goal is to empower clients and guide them through a process that can otherwise feel overwhelming,” explained Scott A.“We work diligently with our network of advocates and legal partners to handle each case with precision, compassion, and integrity.”Navigating the Challenges of the Big FiveThe“Big Five” timeshare brands – which include Bluegreen, Wyndham, Marriott Vacation Club, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Diamond Resorts – are notorious for their complex contracts and aggressive retention tactics. Many owners find themselves trapped in a cycle of rising maintenance fees and restrictive agreements, with no clear way out.Consumer Defense has built its reputation by helping timeshare owners navigate these challenges effectively. By leveraging consumer advocacy and legal expertise, the company delivers a reliable alternative to the risky promises of traditional exit companies.Real Results for Real PeopleBehind the numbers are thousands of families who have regained their financial freedom and peace of mind. Here are just two of their stories:K. & L. Chee:“After years of trying to get out of our Bluegreen timeshares and being scammed by a timeshare exit company out of St. Louis, MS, we were at our wit's end. We originally trusted that company because they boasted an A+ rating with the BBB, only to discover later that businesses can pay for their score and accreditation. This dragged on for almost two years with lies and false promises.When friends from church recommended Consumer Defense, we met Ace C., a senior advocate. He listened to our situation and escalated it to his supervisor, Scott A. Within hours, they confirmed they could take our case. In less than seven months, we received release documents, and they even helped repair our credit score in partnership with US Credit Bureau. Unlike the other company that told us to just stop paying our fees, Consumer Defense guided us the right way. We highly recommend them if you're looking to get out of your timeshare.”J. & K. Reynolds:“We were drowning in maintenance fees and felt like there was no way out of my Diamond Resorts contract. We had heard horror stories about scams, and I was hesitant to trust anyone. But Consumer Defense came highly recommended, and from the moment I spoke to Greg P. a senior advocate for their team, I felt a sense of relief. They were upfront, honest, and truly invested in my case. Not only did they help me exit my contract in less than eight months, but they also gave me back control of my finances. I can't thank Greg P. enough for his professionalism and care.”Restoring Trust in Timeshare ReliefConsumer Defense LLC and its partners are proud to have made a tangible difference in the lives of thousands of timeshare owners in 2024. The company remains committed to advocating for transparency and fairness in an industry that too often takes advantage of consumers.If you or someone you know is struggling with timeshare obligations, Consumer Defense is here to help. With a track record of proven results and a dedication to ethical practices, the company provides a trusted path to financial freedom.For more information about Consumer Defense LLC and their services, visit or call 888-807-6032.

