Ministry Launches Consultation Process For New Capital Goods Policy 2025

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Jan 11 (KNN)

The Ministry of Heavy (MHI) has initiated the development of the New Capital Goods Policy 2025, establishing a comprehensive framework through six specialised working groups.



The ministry has partnered with leading industry bodies and consulting firms to streamline the policy formulation process, with responsibilities divided between FICCI-Deloitte and CII-BCG collaborations.

FICCI, working in conjunction with Deloitte, has been assigned leadership of three critical working groups.



These include Working Group 1, focusing on Supercharging Domestic Demand and Enabling Ecosystem; Working Group 4, dedicated to Building an IP Ecosystem and Enhancing R&D; and Working Group 6, which will address Energy Transition and Sustainability concerns.

The working groups comprise a diverse mix of stakeholders, including ministry officials, industry representatives, and members from various industrial associations.



The ministry has opened channels for industry participation, requesting stakeholder input through specialised templates designed for each working group.



Interested parties can access the draft policy and relevant submission templates through the Capital Goods Policy 2025 portal.

(KNN Bureau)