Solve Problems Faster - Scattergood Studios Launches New Thinking App, Encouraging Innovative Ideas

Scattergood Studios, launches app, "New Thinking New Results." This innovative app helps users to think differently and achieve better results.

- Damian ScattergoodRATOATH, MEATH, IRELAND, January 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Scattergood Studios , a leading software development company, has announced the launch of their latest app, "New Thinking New Results ." This innovative app is designed to inspire users to think outside the box and achieve better outcomes in their personal and professional lives. The app is now available for free on the Google Play Store."New Thinking New Results" is a unique app that aims to break conventional thought patterns and encourage users to embrace new perspectives. With the fast-paced and ever-changing world we live in, it is crucial to constantly challenge our thinking and come up with innovative ideas. This app provides a platform for users to do just that.The app offers challenging questions – to test your views and challenge your thinking whilst problem-solving. The approach helps generate new ideas and solutions."We are thrilled to launch this app and provide a tool for individuals to tap into their full potential and achieve better results," said Damian Scattergood, CEO of Scattergood Studios. "We believe that by encouraging new thinking, we can make a positive impact on people's lives and the world around us.""New Thinking New Results" is now available for free on the Google Play Store. Download it today and join the community of innovative thinkers. For more information, visit the Scattergood Studios website at .About Scattergood StudiosFounded in 2022, Scattergood Studios is an Independent Irish Game Developer and Publisher. Founder by developer and entrepreneur Damian Scattergood, who is credited for his work on stellar titles such as Michael Jackson's Moonwalker and Vigilante from US Gold. He is one of Ireland's most prolific game developers from the 1980s.Scattergood StudiosPress information:For more information contact ...Website:

