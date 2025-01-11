Zelensky Thanks Partners For Strengthening Sanctions Against Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has thanked the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan, and Italy for strengthening sanctions against Russia this week.

Zelensky said this in his address published on the president's website, Ukrinform reports.

“A good sanctions strike was also carried out this week, and I am grateful to our partners for that,” the head of the state said.

The President noted American sanctions against Russia's oil sector – sanctions against the shadow tanker fleet, against companies like Surgutneftegaz, which is Putin's personal wallet.“I am also grateful for the sanctions against Rosatom officials, and it is important to put pressure on the Russian nuclear industry for still holding our Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant hostage,” he said.

Zelensky said that the United Kingdom is also taking its own new sanctions steps to limit Moscow's energy revenues.

“We also have a new sanctions package from Japan against Russian arms production: it restricts the supply of components and some significant schemes that support Russia's arms production,” Zelensky stressed.

The President added that during his visit to Italy, the issue of sanctions was also discussed.“Italy firmly supports this pressure on Russia. I am grateful for the assistance in blocking Russian sanction bypassing schemes. As well as for our joint efforts within the EU to continue applying all forms of pressure on Russia to make it seek peace,” he stressed.

Zelensky also said that Minister of Defense Umerov reported on his talks with partners at the Ramstein meeting:“Our defense coalitions – they are working effectively,” the President said.

As reported by Ukrinform, President Zelensky stated that Russia jeopardizes the environment with its tanker fleet solely to sustain its ability to kill people in Ukraine and called for stopping it to end Russian strikes and threats.

