India Behind Shift In Focus To Women-Led Development: Annapurna Devi

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 11 (IANS) As India led the G20 presidency, we shifted the global focus from 'women's development' to 'women-led development', a vision that Brazil has strongly supported during its Presidency in 2024, said Women and Child Development Annapurna Devi on Saturday.

She said this while inaugurating a three-day Chintan Shivir in Rajasthan's Udaipur to discuss challenges in promoting development as well as the welfare of women and children.

Delivering a special address, Savitri Thakur, Minister of State for Women and Child Development, highlighted the Ministry's ongoing initiatives.

She said that our efforts in empowering women and ensuring child welfare are bearing fruit. Through collaborative discussions and shared experiences at this Shivir, we aim to scale up successful practices for maximum impact, she said.

The keynote address was delivered by Bhajan Lal Sharma, Chief Minister of Rajasthan, who expressed his pride in hosting this transformative event from January 10-12.

He said that Rajasthan is honored to host the Chintan Shivir, a platform for meaningful dialogue and collaboration.“We are committed to supporting national initiatives and ensuring the welfare of women and children in our state,” he said.

The three-day event brought together key stakeholders, including dignitaries and senior officers of Central Government and State Governments to pave the way for impactful policy decisions and effective implementation of welfare programmes, ensuring a brighter future for the nation's most vulnerable populations, an official statement said.

The sessions at the event focused on the Ministry's key initiatives, including Mission Vatsalya, Mission Shakti, and Mission Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0.

The event featured best practice presentations from various States and Union Territories. The presentations focused on successful initiatives aimed at resolving issues faced by women and children, along with discussions on how to scale up these practices across more districts.

The Shivir is also facilitating open discussions with State/UT representatives, providing a platform to address challenges, share ideas, and engage in collaborative problem-solving to ensure that ongoing programmes meet the needs of the targeted population.