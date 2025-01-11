New Customs Terminal Starts Operating In Mykolaiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine has opened a new terminal in Kryve Ozero, Mykolaiv region.

Vitaliy Kim, the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“I was invited to the opening of a new customs terminal in Kryve Ozero. This is the Mykolaiv region. Not a war zone, on the Odesa-Kyiv highway. The terminal will enable us to serve our business efficiently,” Kim wrote.

The new terminal is located on the Odesa-Kyiv highway and offers lower service costs than the terminals in Odesa and Kyiv. Officials from Ukraine's Customs Service and State Service on Food Safety and Consumer Protection will work here.

Upon request, customers can obtain phytosanitary and Euro-1 certificates for export. The terminal also offers labeling and packaging services for goods. Customs clearance of goods is also available. The terminal has a customs warehouse with a total area of more than 350 square meters and a capacity for 50 vehicles.