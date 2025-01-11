Kuwait Moh Keen To Develop Medical Devices, Treatments, Medical Cadres

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 11 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti of Dr. Ahmad Al-Awadhi reaffirmed the ministry's commitment to provide latest medical devices and advanced treatments and develop medical cadres through training and continuous education programs.

During the opening of the first scientific of the Internal Department at Al-Adan Hospital on Saturday, Minister Al-Awadhi said that the conference would enhance innovation and integration in the internal diseases sector and support cooperation with regional and international medical centers.

He said that the conference would also highlight the distinguished health services provided by the Internal Medicine Department at Al-Adan Hospital over the past years, including establishing its one-day service for patients who need regular blood transfusions and publishing clinical research and guidelines.

He added that a special protocol has been prepared to prevent venous thromboembolism, which reflects the department's keenness to keep pace with global recommendations, stressing that these efforts reflect the ministry's commitment to providing comprehensive and integrated care for patients.

Minister Al-Awadhi pointed out that various specialized medical units have been established, such as the Parkinson's Disease treatment Unit and the Stroke Unit, in addition to the opening of multidisciplinary clinics, including the Movement Disorders Clinic, the Neuro-Ophthalmology Clinic, the Neurophysiology Clinic, and a clinic specializing in the treatment of speech and swallowing disorders.

He said that the department has also witnessed tangible progress in diagnosing mental illnesses and tuberculosis using the latest technologies such as the (MFBPER) test, in addition to improving the diagnosis of lung tumors through bronchoscopy.

He added that the department has also adopted a complete digital transformation in managing medical files, including booking appointments, reviewing X-rays and CT scans, and analyzing laboratory results.

The Health Minister pointed to the distinguished services provided by Salman Al-Abdullah Al-Dabous Cardiac Center to more than one million people in Kuwait, noting that the center performed about two thousand cardiac catheterization operations using latest international technologies such as ultrasound and aortic valve implantation via catheterization for the first time in Kuwait and pacemaker implantation using modern technologies. (end)

