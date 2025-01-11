Ukraine, Italy Discuss Using Frozen Russian Assets To Procure Air Defense Systems

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Deputy of Defense of Ukraine Anatolii Klochko met with a delegation from Italy's of Defense Agency for Defense to explore the possibility of using frozen Russian assets to purchase Italian-made air defense systems and related ammunition.

This was reported by Ukraine's Ministry of Defense , according to Ukrinform.

Klochko emphasized Ukraine's interest in acquiring various calibers of ammunition and air defense systems. He highlighted the need to understand the costs and delivery timelines for these systems to support Ukraine's defense forces effectively.

The Deputy Minister expressed gratitude to Italy for its assistance since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion.

Klochko, along with representatives from Ukraine's Ministry of Strategic Industries and the General Staff of the Armed Forces, reviewed products from Italian defense companies.

Marcello Mele, representing Italy's Defense Industry Agency, outlined the agency's key areas of work and detailed potential cooperation mechanisms.

The Italian delegation reaffirmed its willingness to support Ukraine not only as a key partner but also by ensuring the fair allocation of EU funds to maximize the potential of Ukraine's defense industry.

The parties agreed to continue discussions on creating joint industrial projects to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities.

As reported, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni discussed bolstering Ukraine's air defense underscoring the importance of building a comprehensive air shield for the country.