Viral Video: Chaos Ensue As Monkey Attacks Woman, Snatches Shoe At UP Mall

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A monkey attacked a woman and snatched her shoe at a mall in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh. A clip from the incident went viral on social media, where the monkey was running in the mall.

In the video, the monkey first jumped on the woman's head and sat there for some time as she sat down in fear. People around the woman tried to help her by tempting the monkey with a banana, while some asked the girl to stand up. However, none of it helped.





The monkey attacked the girl's hair and later moved to the cloth rack, jumping at the woman again soon after. Despite attempts to get rid of the monkey, it kept on continuously attacking the woman. When the monkey was taken away from the woman, it grabbed one of her shoes and started biting on it.

People tried to stop the monkey by putting a blanket over it, but it did not stop. After attacking the woman , the monkey ran across the store, attacking the clothes and even sitting on the cloth stands. It tried to go through several product sections.

Watch the viral video posted by News1India here:

Monkey attacks in India

Recently, a similar incident was reported in Gujarat's Godhara, where shops were shut due to monkey attacks, according to a report by the Times of India.

The monkey was spotted near Telang High School, Sardarnagar Hall, Mahakali Temple, Vishwakarma Chowk, and the Soniwad area in Godhara. The monkey, which attacked many people, went missing sometime on Thursday afternoon. It was later spotted on Thursday itself attacking people around and even trying to enter shops. Therefore, the shops were shut down.

However, in September 2024, a monkey attack helped to avoid a man's attempt to sexually assault a six-year-old girl in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh, according to media reports. The young girl described the incident to her parents while crediting the monkey troop for saving her. The accused was booked under relevant sections of the POSCO Act.



