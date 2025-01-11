War Update: 213 Combat Clashes In Past Day, Pokrovsk Sector Remains Hottest

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On January 10, 213 combat engagements between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian invaders were recorded along the frontlines.

The General Staff of the of Ukraine said this in a situation update as of 08:00 on Saturday, January 11, Ukrinform reports.

Yesterday, the Russian conducted 17 targeting Ukrainian military units and civilian areas, deploying a total of 39 aerial glide bombs.

In addition, the enemy carried out over 4,000 shelling attacks, including 218 MLRS attacks, and used 1,942 kamikaze drones.

The Russian army launched airstrikes, in particular on Velyka Novosilka and Burlatske in the Donetsk region; Piatykhatky, Veselianka, Prymorske, Stepnohirsk, Malokaterynivka, Novoyakovlivka in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Over the past day, Ukrainian missile troops and artillery units hit two Russian command posts, two air defense systems, two ammunition depots, 10 personnel concentration areas, and two EW stations.

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy stormed the Ukrainian positions five times in the areas of Vovchansk and Starytsia.

In the Kupiansk sector , the enemy launched eight attacks in the past day. The Defense Forces repelled Russian assaults near Kucherivka, Petropavlivka, Pishchane, Zahryzove and Lozova.

In the Lyman sector, Russian troops attacked 39 times. They attempted to advance near Tverdokhlibove, Hrekivka, Zelenyi Hai, Pershotravneve, Makiivka, Terny and Zarichne.

In the Siversk sector, Russians attacked twice in the area of Bilohorivka but were unsuccessful.

In the Kramatorsk sector , 32 combat clashes were recorded in the areas of Bila Hora, Predtechyne, Chasiv Yar and Stupochky.

Ukraine's Defense Forces hit ammo depot in Russia's Rostov region – source

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian defenders thwarted 72 Russian assault and offensive operations in the areas of Novopoltavka, Tarasivka, Baranivka, Myroliubivka, Yelyzavetivka, Promin, Lysivka, Myrnohrad, Novyi Trud, Zvirove, Udachne, Kotlyne, Novooleksandrivka, Novovasylivka, Dachne, Novoandriivka, Novoyelyzavetivka, Andriivka, Kurakhove, Petropavlivka, Yasynove and Yantarne.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the enemy attacked 14 times near Kostiantynopol, Zelenivka, Rozlyv, Rozdolne, Velyka Novosilka and Neskuchne.

Ukrainian forces hit command post of Russia's 3rd Armyin Svitlodarsk - General Staff

There were no combat clashes in the Orikhiv, Huliaipole and Prydniprovskyi sectors over the past day.

In the operational zone in the Kursk region , the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled 29 Russian attacks over the past day. The invaders launched 386 artillery attacks, including 14 MLRS attacks.

No signs of enemy offensive groups were recorded in the Volyn and Polissia sectors .

As reported, the Russian army's combat losses in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to January 11, 2025 amount to nearly 806,500 invaders, including another 1,570 troops killed or wounded in action in the past day.