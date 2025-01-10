Palestinian President Discussed Refugees' Situation With Lebanese Counterpart

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) RAMALLAH, Jan 11 (NNN-WAFA) – Palestinian President, Mahmoud Abbas, had a phone conversation with Lebanese President, Joseph Aoun, yesterday, to discuss the situation of Palestinian refugees in Lebanon.

Abbas also congratulated Aoun on his victory in the Lebanese presidential elections.

During the call, Abbas reaffirmed Palestine's support for Aoun's speech, at the Lebanese parliament after the election, particularly regarding Palestinian issues and the situation of Palestinian refugees in Lebanon.

Abbas emphasised the need to“provide a dignified life for refugees under Lebanese law, until they can return to their homeland, following the establishment of our independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital. He also said, he looked forward to building“relations of brotherhood and fruitful cooperation” with Lebanon.

According to a report issued by UNRWA, the number of Palestinian refugees in Lebanon reached 493,201 by 2023.

Palestinian factions and organisations are responsible for maintaining security in the refugee camps, while the Lebanese army and security forces enforce strict measures around them.

Abbas also expressed hope that Aoun's election as Lebanese president, would bring hope to the Lebanese people in facing current challenges, and lead the country towards progress and prosperity.

Aoun took the oath of office on Thursday before the Lebanese parliament. In his inauguration speech, Aoun rejected the settlement of Palestinian refugees in Lebanon, underscoring their right of return. He also pledged to ensure the security of refugee camps.– NNN-WAFA