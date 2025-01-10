Engine Issue Forces Passenger Plane Evacuation At Atlanta Airport

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Jan 10 (KUNA) - Over 200 of Delta Air Lines jet were evacuated on slides at the Atlanta airport on Friday after an engine problem caused aborted takeoff, leaving four passengers injured.

"At 9:10 morning an aircraft aborted takeoff at ALT. Passengers deplaned via emergency slides and were safely transported to a nearby concourse," the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport posted on its X account.

"Four passengers are reporting minor injuries; one was transported and the remaining three were treated on scene."

The CNN said a photo from passenger Curtis James showed slides deployed as people walked away from the Boeing 757 on the tarmac of the airport.

"On takeoff, something went wrong and engine caught fire," James told CNN. "Had to emergency evacuate the plane."

Airline and airport officials did not immediately say whether the engine problem was because of a fire.

"Delta's flight crew followed established procedures to suspend the takeoff of flight 2668 from Atlanta (ATL) to Minneapolis-St. Paul (MSP) after an indication of an engine issue," Delta said in a statement.

The Federal Aviation Administration cited a "reported engine issue" and said the agency will investigate the incident.

The aircraft had 201 passengers, Delta said, along with two pilots and five flight attendants.

The incident occurred at an airport that has been hard-hit by winter weather that has hammered a large swath of the South.

"Operations at ALT are delayed due to the incident and the ongoing severe weather," added the airport statement.

Atlanta's airport has had more than 400 flights canceled as of 11 a.m. ET Friday, more than 40 percent of flights scheduled at the airport, according to data from the tracking site FlightAware. (end)

