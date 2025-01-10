Erdogan Not Allow Kurdish Militants To Surround Turkiye From South

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISTANBUL, Jan 10 (KUNA) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that Kurdish would not be allowed to surround Turkiye across its southern border with Syria.

Speaking at rally for his Justice and Development Party in western Aydin province, the Turkish leader vowed to eliminate "the Kurdish separatists".

He boasted that the Kurdish separatist in Syria are now "increasingly cornered" after the Syrian opposition taking control of Damascus.

"With the liberation of Damascus Syrian opposition, separatist terrorists are increasingly cornered, and they are looking for new patrons," Erdogan said.

"They are trying to appeal to those who do not want stability in our region, winking at imperialist powers that thrive on blood and tears," he stated, adding: "But no matter what they do, it is futile and pointless."

He emphasized that their hostility toward Turkiye and Syria provides them with no path forward.

"The more they chase separatist ambitions, the closer they come to a bitter end," the Turkish president stressed, noting: "Unless they face the new realities on the ground, their time will grow even shorter."

Leaning on foreign power centers will yield no results-and never will, he warned, adding that terrorists have only two options: renounce terrorism and lay down their arms, or face inevitable elimination.

"Our hope is for our region to be freed from the scourge of terrorism without further bloodshed or destruction," Erdogan said, emphasizing the importance of peace, development, and stability in their shared geography, which has been rife with blood and tears for far too long.

"Steps taken both in the Syrian revolution and our domestic politics have created an opportunity to bring Turkiye closer to this goal in a shorter time," he stated. (end)

