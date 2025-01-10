Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Friday Until 00:00 GMT
Date
1/10/2025 7:04:13 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
BEIRUT -- At least five people are dead and four others wounded due an Israeli drone attack on Tair Debba town, in south Lebanon.
WASHINGTON -- New York state court hands down an unconditional discharge for President-elect Donald trump in the so-called hush money case.
WASHINGTON -- Seven people, including five firefighters, are hurt while battling a huge blaze at an apartment building in the Bronx, New York City.
GENEVA -- UN law experts urge the US Senate to reject a bill aiming to impose sanctions on the International Criminal Court.
GENEVA -- The World Meteorological Organization confirms 2024 as the warmest year on record.
MOSCOW -- Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to meet US President-elect Donald Trump "without conditions." (end) gb
