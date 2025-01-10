Brazilian Real Closes At R$6.10 As Dollar Gains 0.99% Amid Mixed Economic Signals

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Brazilian real showed significant volatility on January 10, 2025, with the US dollar closing at R$6.1031 ($1). The greenback gained 0.99% for the day but recorded a weekly decline of 1.29%.



Strong U.S. employment data suggested potential delays in Reserve rate cuts, impacting global currency markets. Brazil's economic indicators demonstrated resilience, with the December 2024 composite PMI reaching 51.5, marking 15 months of expansion.



Federal revenue growth hit 11.21% in November 2024, boosting investor confidence. The country's December trade surplus reached $4.8 billion, exceeding market expectations and supporting the real 's position.



The central bank's Focus Report projects interest rates reaching 15% in 2025, enhancing Brazilian assets' appeal. "The monetary policy outlook remains hawkish due to persistent inflation concerns," explained BTG Pactual 's chief economist.







Brazil's IPCA inflation index closed 2024 at 4.83%, above the central bank's 3% target, with analysts forecasting 4.99% for 2025. Economic growth projections remain positive, with GDP expected to expand 2% in 2025.



Strong agricultural output and rising oil production should support growth despite tighter monetary conditions. Analysts forecast the real to trade near R$6.00 ($1) by year-end, though fiscal challenges and government spending controls remain key concerns for currency performance.

