Expert Systems And Traws Pharma Report Breakthrough In H5n1bird Flu Antiviral Program

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Tivoxavir Marboxil , an oral cap-dependent endonuclease inhibitor, targets a highly conserved influenza protein, demonstrating broad-spectrum efficacy against various flu strains, including avian influenza. Preclinical studies have highlighted its potent activity against drug-resistant and highly pathogenic bird flu viruses, both in vitro and in vivo.

In a recent randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 1 clinical trial, the safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics of single ascending doses of Tivoxavir Marboxil were evaluated in healthy, influenza-negative adult volunteers. The trial reported no treatment-related adverse events. Notably, a single dose maintained plasma drug levels above the effective concentration (EC90) for over 23 days, indicating the potential for sustained efficacy with a one-time administration.

Dr. Robert R. Redfield, Chief Medical Officer for Traws Pharma and former Director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), commented: "The spread of avian influenza in wild and domestic animal populations, including mammals, brings increasing risk for adaptation to humans and subsequent spread in the population. With increasing numbers of human infections and recent reports of severe cases, we should be alert to the rising potential for epidemic or pandemic spread of bird flu."

Expert Systems has been instrumental in the ideation, design, incubation, and support of this program, taking advantage of its hybrid human and AI-based drug discovery, development and venture studio startup services platform. This collaboration underscores the effectiveness of integrating artificial intelligence with human expertise and computer-aided drug design and business management, to expedite the development of innovative therapies.

"The success of Tivoxavir Marboxil underscores the transformative potential of combining artificial intelligence with human expertise to tackle urgent global health challenges," said Tudor Oprea, Chief Executive Officer of Expert Systems. "We are excited to support Traws Pharma in bringing this innovative flu treatment closer to market."

With the completion of Phase 1 trials, plans are underway to initiate Phase 2 efficacy studies in the first half of 2025. This brings Tivoxavir Marboxil closer to becoming a viable treatment option for H5N1 bird flu, addressing a critical need in global health.

About Traws Pharma

Traws Pharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing oral small molecule therapies for respiratory viral diseases and cancer. Leveraging expertise in small molecule chemistry, artificial intelligence, and streamlined development processes, Traws Pharma focuses on creating innovative medicines targeting critical health threats, including drug-resistant influenza viruses and avian flu.

About Expert Systems

Expert Systems is a drug discovery and development accelerator and leader in computer-enabled discovery and development platforms, committed to advancing the development of innovative therapies that address critical unmet medical needs. Combining advanced machine learning algorithms with broad domain expertise, Expert Systems accelerates the development of life-saving treatments in infectious diseases, oncology, CNS, immunology and cardiometabolic diseases. The company's innovative approach is reshaping the future of therapeutics.

Media Contact:

Bill Farley

Chief Business Officer

[email protected]

SOURCE Expert Systems, Inc.