Campamento EA 2025: Exclusive Tax Resolution Training Event For Latino Tax Professionals Returns This April

Empowering Latino tax professionals with specialized training in tax to grow their businesses and serve their communities year-round.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Latino tax professionals looking to enhance their skills, grow their practices, and generate year-round income are invited to attend Campamento EA 2025 , taking place April 21-25 in South Florida. This one-of-a-kind event offers intensive, hands-on training in tax resolution, specifically tailored to help tax preparers differentiate their services and serve their communities more effectively.

In response to the growing demand for skilled tax resolution professionals, Campamento EA provides 24 hours of focused instruction led by respected experts in the industry. The curriculum includes core topics such as tax resolution fundamentals, advanced techniques, marketing strategies, and digital tools essential for building a sustainable business. With a strong emphasis on culturally relevant education, Campamento EA is uniquely positioned to address the challenges Latino tax professionals face, delivering sessions in Spanish and English.

“Many Latino tax preparers are ready to move beyond seasonal work and build practices that serve clients year-round,” says Jesús Abikarram, EA, founder of Campamento EA and a tax resolution specialist with decades of experience.“Campamento EA 2025 is designed to give them the knowledge, tools, and community support needed to make that shift and find lasting success.”

Why Attend Campamento EA 2025?

1 Tax Resolution Training: Participants will gain the expertise to handle complex tax resolution cases, including back taxes and negotiations with the IRS, creating a new stream of income for their businesses.

from Industry Experts: Attendees will learn directly from respected Latino leaders, including Abikarram and other top professionals, who bring a wealth of real-world insights and practical experience.

Networking Opportunities: Campamento EA offers exclusive networking events, allowing participants to build connections with other Latino tax professionals, share insights, and forge partnerships that extend beyond the event.

Hands-On Workshops and Resources

The event's workshops are designed to be practical and results-driven, covering essential topics like tax resolution fundamentals, advanced negotiation tactics, client acquisition strategies, and digital marketing. Attendees will also have access to tax resolution software and case studies that simulate real-world scenarios, ensuring they leave with skills ready to apply immediately.

Post-Event Support

Beyond the event itself, Campamento EA supports attendees with three months of group mentorship calls and one-on-one digital strategy consulting. These follow-up sessions provide a continued learning environment where participants can discuss cases, receive IRS updates, and get guidance on their ongoing professional journey.

Networking Events and Exclusive Sessions

The event kicks off with a welcome dinner, providing an informal setting for attendees to connect. Other networking opportunities include a VIP mixer with guest speakers and industry partners, as well as a closing mentorship panel where participants can ask questions and gain final insights from experts.

Registration Information

Early-bird registration for Campamento EA 2025 is now open, offering exclusive discounts for those who secure their spots early. Group discounts are also available for tax professionals registering as a team. This event is an invaluable opportunity for Latino tax professionals ready to build their expertise, grow their networks, and create sustainable practices.

For more information and to register, visit or call us at 833-EA-CAMP1 (833-322-2671) or (954) 361-7400.

