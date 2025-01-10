Miami Based Chief Nursing Officer And Media Executive Launch 'Fierce And Fearless'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Danay Rodriguez-Arritola and Patty Vila are collaborating to introduce the Fierce and Fearless organization focusing on supporting communities through healthcare activations, empowerment and activities. This past October, Dr. Rodriguez-Arritola and Vila were featured on the cover of Inspire Health, a magazine promoting natural living as the key to lasting wellness. The cover story focused on their contributions to the South Florida community and showcased how Vila and Dr. Rodriguez-Arritola bring together a powerful blend of healthcare, community activism, media communications as trailblazers dedicated to creating positive change. Fierce and Fearless is designed to inspire both men and women to pursue purpose and resilience. Recently, Fierce and Fearless, Vila and Dr. Rodriguez-Arritola were celebrated at a cocktail event at Miami's Community Newspapers.

“Fierce and Fearless represents the spirit of everything we've fought for in our careers. It's about giving back, educating, and supporting others to reach their potential,” said Vila, President of Patty Vila Media & Events.“The journey to this point has been filled with challenges and triumphs, and now, with Dr. Danay Rodriguez-Arritola by my side, we are excited to extend that passion to our community in a meaningful way.”

Vila and Dr. Rodriguez-Arritola forged their connection several years ago while working at Tenet Healthcare hospital in Miami. Dr. Rodriguez-Arritola's recent path to Chief Nursing Officer at Larkin Community Hospital's Palm Springs Campus is marked by a passion for healthcare that began as a career shift from law to nursing. Inspired by the direct impact of patient care, Dr. Rodriguez-Arritola committed herself to nursing, ultimately achieving a Doctorate in Nursing Practice. Her leadership, academic achievements, and dedication to healthcare equity have made her a powerful advocate for underserved communities.

Rodriguez-Arritola's initiatives include free health screenings, preventive care workshops, and community partnerships to improve health awareness. Driven by a mission to address healthcare disparities, she fosters a culture of continuous learning and professional growth among her team, ensuring that each member is empowered to provide the highest quality care. Her dedication to education has transformed her work into a beacon of support for community health.

Patty Vila is President of Patty Vila Media, a media and events company. Vila's impressive career in communications spans almost three decades with groundbreaking roles at CNN and CNN's Havana Bureau, MSNBC and garnered widespread recognition earning her the prestigious Edward R. Murrow Award. Vila also completed a journalism fellowship at the University of Michigan, supported by the renowned Mike Wallace.

About Fierce and Fearless - Fierce and Fearless is a movement seeking to uplift the community by offering healthcare support and empowerment initiatives. Fierce and Fearless will offer a range of programs with a commitment to service from healthcare activations to seminars designed to inspire people to lead with purpose and perseverance.

