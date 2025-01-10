Xraised Interviews Dr. Joe Webb, Phd: Revolutionizing Image-Based Flow Cytometry With Machine Learning

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) RALEIGH-DURHAM-CHAPEL HILL AREA, NC, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Xraised, the that explores innovation across industries, featured an exclusive interview with Dr. Joe Webb, PhD, the CEO of Labtools & Vitality Robotics. Dr. Webb's expertise stems from over a decade of experience designing machine applications on Web Services (AWS) for pharma, governmental & life science organizations.

Dr. Webb shared an exclusive sneak peak of the groundbreaking his team is releasing in January called Labtools - an enterprise machine learning platform for Image-Based Flow Cytometry (IBFC) that seamlessly integrates with Electronic Laboratory Notebooks (ELNs) and Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS).

One of the key highlights from the interview was how Dr. Webb's team of engineers trained custom machine learning models on millions of images to create accurate AI tools to generate digital protein expression for IBFC . Traditionally, IBFC is limited to measuring only a handful of proteins at one time, due to challenges like fluorescent antibody overlap.

However, Labtools allows scientists to upload images directly from their instruments and generate digital expression profiles for hundreds of proteins simultaneously, at a fraction of the cost of manual methods. Early alpha testers have said digital expression will save their lab >$10,000 this year!

During the interview, Dr. Webb revealed Labtools' no-code features, empowering scientists to automate their workflows using machine learning without programming expertise. Additionally he showed us how Labtools saves laboratories 4-6 hours by eliminating labeling protocols, and can scale to analyze thousands of proteins simultaneously. Labtools will be launched publicly at the 2025 Society for Laboratory Automation & Screening conference in San Diego starting on January 25th where Dr. Webb will also co-host workshops on how to start integrating machine learning in the lab.

Dr. Webb emphasized that the goal of Labtools is to help scientists save time, reduce costs, and ultimately expedite biomedical breakthroughs. His work is helping scientific enterprises across the globe modernize their operations, digitize their laboratories with AI, lowering costs, and streamlining their operations.

Visit Labtools ( ) to learn more, or watch the full interview on Xraised's website . To stay up-to-date with the latest advancements, you can become a Labtools Insider by subscribing to their newsletter or follow progress on LinkedIn .

About Labtools

Labtools is an enterprise machine learning platform built for scientists, not data scientists, enabling a new era of laboratory automation. Labtools is transforming research by providing the world's first AI platform for digital protein expression, enabling analysis of hundreds of proteins simultaneously, at a fraction of the cost of manual methods.

About Xraised

Xraised ( ) is an online show dedicated to exploring the latest innovations and industry evolution through the eyes of experts, pioneers, and leaders shaping the future of technology, AI, and beyond.

