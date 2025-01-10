Supreme Court Set To Uphold Tiktok Ban Over National Security Concerns

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Supreme Court of the United States appears poised to uphold a nationwide ban on TikTok, following oral arguments on January 10, 2025, that focused heavily on national security concerns related to the app's Chinese ownership.



The case stems from the Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act (PAFACA), which requires ByteDance to divest TikTok's U.S. operations by January 19, 2025, or face a complete ban.



During the two-and-a-half-hour hearing, the justices expressed skepticism toward TikTok's First Amendment arguments, with Chief Justice John Roberts identifying ByteDance's obligation to cooperate with Chinese intelligence operations as the primary concern.



Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar argued that TikTok's extensive data collection poses significant espionage risks, while several justices questioned whether constitutional protections even apply to a foreign-owned platform.







The impending ban threatens significant economic disruption, with TikTok estimating U.S. small businesses could lose $1 billion in revenue, while approximately 2 million creators face potential earnings losses of $300 million monthly.



President-elect Donald Trump has requested a delay in implementing the ban to pursue a "political resolution," marking a shift from his previous stance during his first term. Meanwhile, app stores and web hosting services prepare for the possibility of being barred from supporting the platform.



The case's resolution could set a precedent for how democratic nations handle foreign-owned social media platforms, as the Court weighs national security interests against digital freedoms.



With 170 million American users at stake, the platform's fate hangs in balance as international observers watch for implications on global technology regulation and U.S.-China relations.

