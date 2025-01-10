Z-Morh Tunnel Inauguration: Security Tightened Ahead Of PM's Visit

A senior security official said that Jammu & Kashmir Police, along with paramilitary forces, have established additional checkpoints and enhanced surveillance, particularly in central Kashmir, to ensure a secure and smooth event.

“Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) have been implemented and will remain in effect until January 13. These include the deployment of additional police and paramilitary personnel, installation of CCTV surveillance, and the setup of checkpoints and frisking points,” the official said,, as per news agency KNO.

In Sonamarg, security arrangements have been intensified with the coordinated efforts of the police, paramilitary forces and the Army. These measures include area domination exercises, thorough searches, and regular patrols to ensure the safety of the event and its attendees.

The 6.5-kilometre Z-Morh tunnel, which will be inaugurated by the PM, is a critical infrastructure project under the larger Zojila project. The tunnel will connect Ganderbal's Gagangir area to Sonamarg and provide year-round connectivity to the region, which has been historically isolated during winter due to heavy snowfall. The project is seen as a boost to both civilian and military mobility in the region.

The inauguration ceremony will see the presence of prominent dignitaries, including Union Minister for Surface Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

In preparation for the event, the Jammu and Kashmir government has issued directives to ensure uninterrupted administrative functioning. Fourteen Administrative Secretaries will remain stationed at the Civil Secretariat in Srinagar from January 10 to 13 to oversee various functions related to the event.

Built at a cost of Rs 2,680 crore, the Z-Morh tunnel is a state-of-the-art, 6.5-kilometre-long, two-lane road tunnel equipped with advanced features such as an escape tunnel, ventilation systems and culverts designed to withstand the harsh weather conditions of the region. The project is expected to boost winter tourism in Sonamarg and significantly improve connectivity to Ladakh.

Meanwhile, traffic on the Kargil-Srinagar highway, including the Zoji La Pass, will remain suspended from January 11 to January 14 due to icy road conditions and inclement weather.

Officials said that maintenance work will be carried out during this period, and traffic is expected to resume on January 14, subject to weather conditions. However, the suspension of traffic is also being interpreted as part of the security arrangements for the Prime Minister's visit.

