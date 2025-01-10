France Summons Iranian Ambassador Over French Prisoners Held In Iran
PARIS, Jan 10 (KUNA) -- The French Foreign Ministry on Friday summoned the Iranian ambassador demanding immediate release of three French citizens languishing behind iron bars in Iran.
The ministry in a statement said the French officials, during the encounter with the Iranian envoy, repeated the demand to "release the French hostages in Iran," charging that they had been "maltreated and tortured in the prisons." Iran has been holding a French couple on espionage charges -- in addition to a third French national.
Moreover, the ministry urged French citizens currently present in Iran to leave the country instantly due to "the risks of being arbitrarily detained." (end) mo
