Miranda Vonfricken Reaches Amazon Best-Seller Status With“Unlocking Success” Book Co-Authored With Jack Canfield

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Best Selling Author - Miranda VonFricken

ALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- SuccessBooks® proudly celebrates the outstanding achievement of "Unlocking Success" co-authored by Miranda VonFricken, alongside Jack Canfield and distinguished professionals worldwide. Launched on January 9th, 2025, the has achieved Best-Seller status, marking a significant milestone in its journey.

Unlocking Success has achieved outstanding success, consistently ranking among the top positions across a range of key business categories on Amazon. Notably, it reached the coveted #1 spot in New Release rankings for Direct Marketing, further solidifying its impact. The book has also earned bestseller status in multiple other areas, including sales, entrepreneurship, and business leadership. These impressive rankings highlight the book's broad appeal and the significant value it brings to readers across various industries.

Central to the success of "Unlocking Success" is Miranda VonFricken's chapter, "Own Your Awesome!” Miranda shares her journey of resilience, where she navigates profound personal losses, while rebuilding her life through faith and entrepreneurship. She shares how choosing the light-faith, hope, and perseverance-transformed her grief into purpose, leading to a thriving business and a movement to empower others to embrace their own journey of healing and growth.

Meet Miranda VonFricken:

She loves Jesus, wears pink tutus, and missed her original calling to be an SNL/sitcom comedian, but says this life she's created is no consolation prize... It was divinely guided!

.A former HR & Higher Ed. Executive

.LinkedIn Strategist & Personal Branding Evangelist

.Passionate about all things energy and abundance, and

.Credentialed & Confident enough to charge her worth...

Miranda VonFricken; Founder of Own Your Awesome!TM A podcast, best-selling book, and global movement attracting and expanding women at work, at home, and online! With over 15 years of leading teams to success in higher education, sales, and human resources, she stopped ignoring the call from her highest self and went“all in” on entrepreneurship.

Since then, she has traveled the world connecting, coaching, and consulting students, entrepreneurs, executives, and organizations who are ready to“Own their Awesome!” in life, career, and business. With a passion for individual growth and performance elevation, Miranda has been coaching individuals and groups for over 20 years. She creates and conducts workshops on self-leadership, employee engagement, motivation, personal branding, social selling, and LinkedIn!

Miranda is a certified life & business coach, earned a Master's in Motivation from Empire State College, and has studied the Science of Happiness at Yale University. She's a 2x International Women's Day Featured Speaker and was named 2021 Woman of Empowerment.

Called to elevate every woman who has a story, a brand, or a dream and help them shine SO bright it'll be IMPOSSIBLE to ignore and achieve! If she's not on stage speaking at a women's conference or corporate event, you'll find her on Zoom changing the lives of her mastermind groups and community members.

She's a wife, a (sports) mom of two, and a positive force in her online and international community.

To learn more about Miranda and her services visit and be sure to connect with her on LinkedIn!

To order your copy of“Unlocking Success” please visit HERE .

SuccessBooks®

SuccessBooks®

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.