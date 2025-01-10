Globallogic Announces Leadership Change: Srini Shankar Appointed As President And Chief Executive Officer

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- GlobalLogic Inc., a Hitachi Group Company and leader in Digital Engineering, today announced that GlobalLogic's Chief Business Officer (CBO) and Head of Global Industries, Srinivas (Srini) Shankar has been appointed its new President and CEO, effective February 3, 2025. Srini will succeed Nitesh Banga, who has decided to step down to pursue new opportunities outside of Hitachi and GlobalLogic.

Nitesh joined GlobalLogic in June 2018. His leadership and expertise helped GlobalLogic achieve significant organic and inorganic growth, expand the organization's offerings, capabilities, and footprint, and evolve as a global leader in Design-Led Digital Engineering. Nitesh also played a central role in GlobalLogic's acquisition by Hitachi and has been paramount to the ongoing synergy success between GlobalLogic and Hitachi, including the expansion of GlobalLogic's business in Japan.

“I am proud of the significant growth we achieved, the purposeful impact we've engineered for our clients and their consumers, and the digital transformation we've delivered across Hitachi during my tenure,” said Nitesh.“I am confident Srini's strong leadership and expertise will guide GlobalLogic through the next wave of growth, helping our clients transform into intelligent and responsible enterprises.”

Srini, who will serve as the new President and CEO, brings nearly three decades of visionary leadership of transformational growth, innovation in technology services, and exceptional client satisfaction, demonstrating his strategic and results-driven leadership. Since joining GlobalLogic in 2023, Srini has served as the Chief Business Officer and Head of Global Industries, accelerated growth in GlobalLogic's core industry business units, spearheaded the development and implementation of the company's future go-to-market strategy, and expanded industry vertical capabilities. Before GlobalLogic, Srini held key leadership positions at Cognizant and Infosys playing pivotal roles in expanding market presence and achieving sustained growth.

To learn more about Srini Shankar's expertise and background, visit:

“I am honored to lead GlobalLogic and our innovative, passionate colleagues who design and engineer remarkable digital products and services that create a positive impact for society and the planet,” said Srini.“The future ahead is exciting as we help clients become intelligent and responsible enterprises, and enable Hitachi's Social Innovation charter through our differentiated capabilities, commitment, and passion for engineering impact.”

“I would like to welcome the appointment of Srini Shankar as the new leader of GlobalLogic, to drive its next phase of growth,” said Keiji Kojima, President and CEO of Hitachi, Ltd.“I expect that Srini's impressive track record of success and extensive experience will lead GlobalLogic to further growth and accelerate Hitachi's transformation into a digital-centric company. Nitesh has been instrumental in fostering innovative collaboration with Hitachi, and driving remarkable growth at GlobalLogic. We wish him continued success in his next chapter.”

“Srini Shankar has been instrumental in achieving business expansion and driving sustainable future growth for GlobalLogic by enhancing client-centric strategies, leveraging his extensive industry expertise. He has also actively worked on creating synergies in collaboration with Hitachi's OT sector,” said Toshiaki Tokunaga, Executive Vice President and Executive Officer, Hitachi, Ltd.“I am confident that his leadership will be pivotal in advancing GlobalLogic's strategic relevance, playing a critical role in accelerating the Hitachi Group's sustainable global growth and realizing“True One Hitachi” with digital at its core. I would also like to thank Nitesh for his strong contributions over the years at Hitachi and GlobalLogic and wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

About GlobalLogic

GlobalLogic is a leader in digital engineering. We help brands across the globe design and build innovative products, platforms, and digital experiences for the modern world. By integrating experience design, complex engineering, and data expertise-we help our clients imagine what's possible and accelerate their transition into tomorrow's digital businesses. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, GlobalLogic operates design studios and engineering centers around the world, extending our deep expertise to customers in the automotive, communications, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, semiconductor, and technology industries. GlobalLogic is a Hitachi Group Company operating under Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), which contributes to a sustainable society with a higher quality of life by driving innovation through data and technology as the Social Innovation Business.

