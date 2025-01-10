Polly And Capitalw Collective Align To Support Women In Mortgage Capital Markets

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) SAN DIEGO, Calif., Jan. 10, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - CapitalW Collective , a trailblazing non-profit dedicated to advancing women and their allies in mortgage capital markets, proudly announces Polly as its first product and pricing engine (PPE) Diamond-level corporate sponsor. This alliance underscores CapitalW Collective's mission“to create more inclusive and dynamic mortgage capital markets, one woman and ally at a time.”







Image caption: CapitalW Collective.

United for Industry Transformation

Polly, a leading provider of innovative mortgage capital markets technology and operator of the industry's first and only cloud-native, commercially scalable product and pricing engine (PPE) , shares CapitalW Collective's commitment to educating, elevating, and empowering underrepresented groups within the mortgage capital markets vertical.

“We are ecstatic to welcome Polly as a corporate sponsor and partner,” said Amy Creason, Co-founder and Board Member of CapitalW Collective.“As a true pioneer in mortgage capital markets, Polly has been instrumental in transforming analysis, accuracy, and automation within mortgage technology. Their support of CapitalW Collective's efforts to encourage more women to explore this important segment of the mortgage industry and champion the development of underrepresented groups is inspiring.”

Empowering Through Support

As a Diamond-level corporate sponsor and ally, Polly will offer impactful support with educational resources and broaden platforms that unite advocates throughout the industry. Additionally, Polly's expertise will enrich CapitalW Collective's initiatives to drive significant industry-wide progress.

Adam Carmel , Founder and CEO of Polly, shared:“It is a great honor to partner with and support CapitalW Collective's mission to educate, elevate, and empower. It is powerful and important.” As part of the collaboration, Polly leaders Cheryl Messner, Drew Martinez , Jackie Studdert , Melanie (Simmer) Power , and Samantha MacKendrick will be advocates for CapitalW Collective's initiative, participating in educational webinars, supporting career development and mentorship opportunities, and more.

About CapitalW Collective

CapitalW Collective is a 501(c)(3) non-profit comprised of female capital markets professionals and their allies that fosters an environment of learning, growth, recognition, and achievement. The organization is dedicated to supporting women in mortgage capital markets through a range of programs designed to foster leadership, professional development, and networking opportunities.

