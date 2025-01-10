Most Wanted: Nicolás Maduro Of Venezuela US Raises Reward For His Capture To $25 Million

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) US calls Maduro's inauguration a 'farce' and raises the reward for his capture. The United States on Friday raised the reward from $15 million to $25 million for information leading to the capture of Nicolás Maduro, who was sworn in today by the Chavista-controlled Parliament as president of Venezuela for the 2025-2031 period, for crimes related to drug trafficking.

The announcement is part of a new series of sanctions imposed by the US administration today, after Maduro was sworn into office amid accusations of a“coup d'état” by the opposition, which claims the electoral victory of Edmundo González Urrutia.

President Nicolás Maduro Takes Office Amid International Criticism and Allegations of Fraud

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro arrived at the headquarters of the National Assembly (AN, Parliament), controlled by Chavismo, on Friday to be sworn in as president for the 2025-2031 period, despite repeated accusations by the opposition that its candidate, Edmundo González Urrutia, was the winner of the July elections. Colombia will maintain relations with Venezuela but does not endorse the election results.