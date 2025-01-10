(MENAFN- Robotics & News) Digitising consciousness: Can machines ever be conscious? Or are they conscious already?

January 10, 2025 by David Edwards

Consciousness has been described as“the hard problem” by philosopher David Chalmers, and the term has stuck. While it seems rather an unimaginative term, it does point a central truth – scientists and philosophers are finding it very hard to conclusively define it or quantify it in any way.

The fact that consciousness has been identified as a“thing” is probably the greatest achievement so far. Everything else is up for grabs.

Some people say everything has some level of consciousness – from humans to inanimate objects, such as chairs and tables. Others say that only humans can be said to be conscious.

Scientists from relatively recent times have come to believe that consciousness is a quantum phenomena. In other words, or rather our words, consciousness is like a force, wave or particle that can be found at the subatomic level, much like a quark or electron, or the weak force or electromagnetism. If true, this would mean that consciousness is present inside pretty much everything in the universe.

If this idea sounds crazy, check out this quote from the famous scientist Max Planck:“I regard consciousness as fundamental. I regard matter as derivative from consciousness. We cannot get behind consciousness. Everything that we talk about, everything that we regard as existing, postulates consciousness.”

Fundamental consciousness

So, Planck – who lived between 1858 and 1947 – said that matter actually is derived from consciousness. So, what starts out as our conscious thoughts ends up as matter in the universe? Is that what he meant?

Roger Penrose, a living scientist and a Nobel laureate, similarly believes consciousness originates at the quantum level, but is quite interested in microtubules – hollow, tube-like structures that help maintain the shape of cells. But microtubules are not subatomic; they are at the higher, cellular level – actually, they are macromolecular structures, not a“fundamental” particle or force. But they may play a kind of“messenger” role, connecting consciousness from the subatomic level to the cellular level or beyond.

Who knows? We don't. But we're interested in exploring the idea of consciousness and whether it can be digitised, which is what this article is about. Although not openly stated very often, it seems to us that the whole field of robotics and artificial intelligence is working towards developing artificial consciousness of sorts.

Of course, we're not the only ones interested in this subject. The idea of digitising consciousness has fascinated philosophers, scientists, and storytellers for a long time.

These days, many people get the strange feeling that the AI chatbots and similar software applications they are communicating with are actually conscious on some level. So much so that there are debates about whether we should give embodied intelligence systems – especially if they look like humans or animals – human or animal rights.

If you believe something to be human-like, it seems natural to want to give it some human rights in some way. Weird as the concept may see. So, the topic of conscious machines is increasingly looming large at the intersection of science, ethics, and imagination.

But what are the commonly used definitions of consciousness, and can consciousness – whatever it is – ever be replicated in machines?

Defining consciousness

Conventional definitions of consciousness often describe it as the state of being aware of and able to think about one's existence, surroundings, and thoughts. It encompasses self-awareness, intentionality, and the capacity for subjective experience – often referred to as“qualia.”

Alternative definitions expand this view. Some neuroscientists suggest consciousness arises from complex information processing in the brain, while Eastern philosophies might describe it as an interconnected awareness beyond the individual self.

Consciousness and computation

A conscious, sentient human being experiences emotions, creativity, and subjective reality. In contrast, a computer mimics these attributes through algorithms and data. While AI systems like GPT (Generative Pre-trained Transformers) can generate human-like text, they lack understanding and self-awareness.

Can computers simulate consciousness?

Modern AI systems can perform tasks that mimic aspects of human cognition, but does that equate to consciousness? The Turing Test , introduced by Alan Turing in 1950, challenges machines to exhibit behaviour indistinguishable from humans. While some systems have tricked humans in controlled environments, none have convincingly demonstrated the depth of human consciousness.

Quantum computing, with its potential to process immense complexity, might bring us closer to simulating consciousness. However, even with advanced quantum systems, the gap between simulating consciousness and achieving genuine self-awareness remains vast.

The Turing Test: Success or myth?

In 2014, a chatbot named“Eugene Goostman” claimed to pass the Turing Test by convincing 33 per cent of judges it was a 13-year-old boy. However, critics argue that mimicking conversational quirks doesn't equate to true intelligence or consciousness.

Humanoid robots: People or machines?

If a robot passes the Turing Test, should it be treated as human? This question raises profound ethical dilemmas. Granting rights to machines could redefine concepts like personhood and justice.

Some argue humanoid robots, even if intelligent, are fundamentally tools. Others believe advanced AI systems capable of empathy, creativity, and moral reasoning might deserve consideration as sentient beings.

Robots in popular culture

Science fiction has explored these themes extensively (check out our top 10 humanoids and androids feature). Some examples include:



HAL 9000 in 2001: A Space Odyssey – An AI that mimics emotions but reveals its lack of ethical grounding.

Data in Star Trek – A humanoid android striving to understand human emotions. Ava in Ex Machina – A robot whose intelligence blurs the line between human and machine.

These stories challenge us to think about what makes us human and whether machines can share that identity.

Emerging consciousness

The dream of digitising consciousness is as much a philosophical quest as a technological one. While machines may one day simulate aspects of human thought, the essence of consciousness – its subjective and deeply personal nature – remains a mystery.

As we advance AI and robotics, these questions will only grow more pressing. Will we treat these creations as tools, partners, or something more? The answer may shape the future of humanity itself.

One thing we can probably confidently say about consciousness – sticking our necks out here – is that consciousness is likely not an emergent phenomenon. Meaning, consciousness doesn't just happen randomly or spontaneously when a system – like a brain or a computer – becomes sufficiently complex. But, if like me you believe that everything in the universe has some level of consciousness, then that whole argument is kind of a distraction.

It's definitely a hard problem.