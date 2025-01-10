Miningnewsbreaks Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE: WPM) (TSX: WPM) Announces CFO Transition For 2025

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE: WPM) (TSX: WPM) announced that Chief Officer Gary Brown will step down on March 31, 2025, after nearly 17 years of service. Vincent Lau, currently Vice President of Finance, will succeed Brown as CFO and join the senior leadership team. Brown's tenure has been marked by significant contributions to Wheaton's financial growth, strategic direction, and risk management. CEO Randy Smallwood praised Brown for his role in establishing Wheaton as an leader. Lau, who has been with the company for 13 years, brings extensive experience in corporate finance and risk management, along with CPA and CFA designations.

To view the full press release, visit

About Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Wheaton Precious Metals is the world's premier precious metals streaming company with the highest-quality portfolio of long-life, low-cost assets. Its business model offers investors leverage to commodity prices and exploration upside but with a much lower risk profile than a traditional mining company. Wheaton delivers amongst the highest cash operating margins in the mining industry, allowing it to pay a competitive dividend and continue to grow through accretive acquisitions.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to WPM are available in the company's newsroom at



About MiningNewsWire

MiningNewsWire

(“MNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on developments and opportunities in the Global Mining and Resources sectors. It is one of 70+ brands within the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, MNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, MNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

MNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from MiningNewsWire, text“BigHole” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the MiningNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by MNW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

MiningNewsWire

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

MiningNewsWire is powered by

IBN