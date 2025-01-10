Thundersoft Brings Comprehensive Automotive Innovations To CES 2025

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) Unveiling Advanced Automotive Intelligence for the Next Era of Smart Vehicles

Las Vegas, January 10, 2025 – ThunderSoft, a leading provider of operating systems and intelligent device technologies, unveiled its most advanced suite of automotive solutions at CES 2025. At the forefront of this portfolio is the AquaDrive Vehicle Platform, which seamlessly integrates cockpit and driving functionalities with visual intelligence systems, including Around View Monitoring (AVM), Interior Monitoring Systems (IMS), and more. Powered by Qualcomm domain controllers and Rightware's Kanzi 3D interfaces, these innovations redefine connectivity, safety, and user-centric design, setting new standards for intelligent driving experiences.

“The unveiling of our suite of automotive technologies at CES 2025 underscores our commitment to driving the future of smart vehicles,” said Larry Geng, Co-Founder & Executive President of ThunderSoft.“With innovations like the AquaDrive Vehicle Platform, we're equipping automakers to deliver advanced solutions that prioritize efficiency, reliability, and user-centric design.” ThunderSoft's adaptable and integrated product matrix is designed to meet the diverse needs of global markets, further strengthening its leadership in automotive technology.

AquaDrive Vehicle Platform: Redefining the Future of Intelligent Vehicles

The AquaDrive Vehicle Platform is a groundbreaking solution designed to simplify and advance the complexities of modern automotive software. Through leading-edge technology and strategic ecosystem collaboration, it pushes the boundaries of intelligent mobility. The platform is available in multiple specialized editions, each tailored to specific automotive needs:

Cockpit and Driver Fusion Edition

The Cockpit and Driver Fusion Edition (8775), a core component of the AquaDrive Vehicle Platform, debuts as an advanced software-hardware solution integrating cockpit and driving intelligence on a single chip. By seamlessly combining these features, it transforms the in-car experience with groundbreaking innovations, including 8K ultra-dynamic visuals and technologies such as Around View Monitoring (AVM), Driver Monitoring System (DMS), and high-precision positioning. Together, these advancements significantly enhance safety, improve situational awareness, and elevate user interaction, setting a new standard for automotive intelligence.







ThunderSoft AquaDrive Vehicle Platform: Cockpit and Driver Fusion

Smart Cockpit Edition

The Smart Cockpit Edition elevates in-car interaction to create a smarter and more personalized environment. Powered by Voice Generated User Interface (VGUI) large models, it offers real-time text and image generation for seamless, privacy-centric user experiences. The zero-layer interaction design eliminates traditional layered navigation, enabling intuitive, voice-first commands that simplify tasks and reduce cognitive load.

Key innovations include an intelligent recommendation engine for personalized suggestions and customizable virtual assistant avatars. The cockpit also integrates comprehensive smart visual perception, employing advanced panoramic stitching algorithms like 360° adaptive stitching for a surround-view and dynamic blind-spot views to enhance driving safety.







ThunderSoft AquaDrive Vehicle Platform: Smart Cockpit

With the immersive 3D rendering interface powered by Rightware Kanzi, the Smart Cockpit Edition ensures seamless transitions and delivers HD map with integrated Surrounding Reality (SR) view, redefining user engagement across computing platforms.

Revolutionizing Automotive HMI with Rightware's Kanzi

The AquaDrive Vehicle Platform leverages ThunderSoft's wholly-owned subsidiary Rightware's core product, Kanzi, a professional graphics engine toolchain specifically designed for automotive Human-Machine Interface (HMI) needs. Kanzi powers over 30 million vehicles worldwide, offering customizable and immersive three-dimensional (3D) interfaces. This technology streamlines the development process, significantly reducing both costs and time compared to traditional methods.







Rightware's core product: Kanzi

Kanzi for Microcontroller Units (MCUs) provides a high-performance solution for two-dimensional (2D) and two-and-a-half-dimensional (2.5D) graphics rendering on embedded microcontroller platforms. By enabling the reuse of User Interface (UI) assets across various systems, it minimizes hardware costs and simplifies development workflows, making it a cost-effective choice for manufacturers.







Rightware's core product: Kanzi

Kanzi Maps enhances navigation with immersive 3D rendering capabilities. The platform delivers highly realistic visuals, including detailed environments, shadows, and reflections, seamlessly integrating with other system features to elevate the user experience. Together, these tools establish Kanzi as a cornerstone in the evolution of modern automotive interfaces, delivering superior functionality and design adaptability.

AquaDrive HMI: A Vision for Next-Generation Cockpits

ThunderSoft's AquaDrive HMI is a concept technology that reimagines future automotive cockpit experiences. Combining innovative design and cutting-edge technology, it showcases seamless transitions between functions, intuitive camera-driven movements, and immersive visual and auditory elements to create a user-centric, futuristic environment.

This concept explores possibilities like real-time vehicle visualization with dynamic displays, intuitive controls, and adaptive 3D scenes based on live data. Its intelligent voice interaction integrates advanced natural language processing with an emotionally responsive assistant, enhancing engagement and usability. While still in the conceptual phase, AquaDrive HMI highlights ThunderSoft's vision for delivering next-generation cockpit solutions, setting the stage for smarter, more intuitive in-car experiences.

Comprehensive Vision Solutions Redefining the Driving Experience

Expanding on its AquaDrive portfolio, ThunderSoft introduces an array of intelligent visual solutions designed to revolutionize in-car and driving safety systems. These include the AVM (Around View Monitor) system, IMS (Interior Monitoring System), CMS (Camera Monitoring System), and advanced ISP Optimization with Sentry Mode. Together, these systems combine advanced algorithms, immersive graphics, and cutting-edge hardware to create a safer, more interactive, and visually dynamic driving environment.

The AVM System offers industry-leading 360° adaptive stitching for seamless panoramic visuals, advanced distortion correction, and dynamic blind-spot views. Enhanced with game-level graphics powered by Kanzi, it delivers an unparalleled surround-view experience. Meanwhile, the IMS System ensures in-cabin safety with real-time driver fatigue detection, gesture-based interaction, and comprehensive occupant monitoring features.

For external monitoring, the CMS Solution redefines rearview imaging with ultra-HD visuals, wide dynamic range, and all-weather performance. In addition, the ISP Optimization and Sentry Mode solutions enhance visual processing and security. The ISP solution provides advanced image quality tuning for low-light enhancement, glare suppression, and challenging environments, while Sentry Mode integrates intrusion detection and anonymized data processing for safety and compliance.

These solutions meet global safety and regulatory standards, ensuring they are production-ready for automakers worldwide.

Driving Global Vision with North American Expansion

The unveiling of ThunderSoft's comprehensive suite of automotive technologies at CES 2025 aligns with the company's strategic expansion into North America, marked by the opening of a new office in Metro Detroit. This milestone highlights the company's dedication to supporting automakers and technology partners in delivering next-generation software-defined vehicles and advancing intelligent mobility solutions on a global scale.

“ThunderSoft has been a trusted partner to leading OEMs and Tier One suppliers for nearly 20 years, working closely with world-class semiconductor, operating system, and cloud technology providers,” said Larry Geng, Co-Founder & Executive President of ThunderSoft.“This expansion enables us to foster even stronger collaboration with our customers, driving innovation and development across the automotive industry.”

Discover the Future of Intelligent Mobility

Explore ThunderSoft's comprehensive portfolio of automotive technologies at CES 2025. From the AquaDrive Vehicle Platform and advanced domain controllers to immersive HMI solutions and intelligent visual systems, experience live demonstrations and gain insights into the future of mobility.

Visit their hospitality suite at The Venetian from January 7–10. For more details, visit their website at . To schedule a demo or for press inquiries, contact them at ... .

About ThunderSoft

ThunderSoft, a well-known OS and intelligent device products and technology provider, has been continuously accumulating and innovating in the operating system field, with its business expanding gradually from smartphone to smart vehicle, AIoT and smart industries. ThunderSoft was successfully listed in 2015 and has covered more than 40 cities around the world, with a total of over 13,000 employees. Visit our website at / for more information.