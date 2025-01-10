SODASTREAM FLIPS THE SCRIPT ON TIPPING THIS DRY JANUARY

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) To help consumers stick to their Dry January goals, SodaStream will tip YOU the money you would've tipped a bartender for every mocktail you make at home with a SodaStream. The brand is flipping the switch on tipping culture. Instead of being asked to tip for everything you buy, SodaStream is tipping you for making drinks at home and sticking with your goals. From Jan 7th to Jan 31st for every sparkling non-alcoholic beverage created with a SodaStream sparkling water maker, you can earn tips of $5.

How SodaStream Tips for Sips Works*:

From January 7 - 31, Make Sparkling Non- Alcoholic Drinks at Home Using YourSodaStream: Don't own one yet? No problem. Purchase any SodaStream sparkling drink makerto participate.Share your SodaStream Mocktails on IG Stories: Share your creations on Instagram Stories tagging @sodastream, and use the hashtag #TipsForSipsGiveawayClaim Your Tips: After posting with the correct tags, SodaStream will Direct Message you a link to the online entry form. Participants are limited to one entry per day and need an active Venmo account handle.The chosen winners from each day will receive an email to facilitate payment.Follow along on SodaStream Instagram and TikTok for more mocktail inspiration all month long.

With its fresh, on-demand sparkling beverages, SodaStream offers an experience defined by

customization, exceptional taste, and great value. Each drink can be crafted to match personal preferences, creating the perfect sip while delivering a more sustainable alternative to single-use plastics. Empowering consumers to Drink Better, SodaStream offers an effortless and impactful way to embrace healthier choices and a cleaner planet in the new year. Throughout January, the brand will highlight inspiring mocktail recipes, practical tips, and sparkling drink tutorials to make Dry January both enjoyable and rewarding.

Whether you're a seasoned Dry January champion or this is your first alcohol-free January, SodaStream makes staying Dry anything but boring – and ensures there's a reward every step and sip of the way. Learn more at .

*Total daily tips is limited to 40tips. See /rules for full details

