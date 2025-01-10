Lancaster Police Department Holds Swearing-In Ceremony For New Officers
1/10/2025 12:15:59 PM
LANCASTER, Calif., Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --
WHEN:
Tuesday, January 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m.
WHAT:
Through a community-led approach to policing, the Lancaster Police Department (LPD) is continuing to grow their efforts towards public safety in our City. In another monumental step towards this goal, LPD is welcoming the addition of their newest law enforcement officers with a swearing-in ceremony. Join us as we mark this occasion and celebrate the brave individuals who are dedicating themselves to serving our community.
WHERE: Council Chambers, Lancaster City Hall - 44933 Fern Ave
WHO:
Mayor Parris and members of the Lancaster City Council
Chief Rodrick Armalin and the Lancaster Police Department
SOURCE City of Lancaster
