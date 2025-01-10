Gourav Saini Brings Authentic Texas Barbecue To Phoenix, AZ, With Dickey’S Barbecue Franchise

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Franchisee's Commitment to Quality and Customer Service Drives Success in the Local Community

Phoenix, AZ, Jan. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gourav Saini, an experienced entrepreneur with over 15 years in the restaurant industry, has opened a Dickey's Barbecue Pit in Phoenix, AZ, marking a significant milestone in his journey to bring Legit. Texas. Barbecue.TM to the community. The new location, which opened in April 2024, has quickly become a favorite for local customers who appreciate the quality, fresh, and consistent barbecue that Dickey's is known for.

“We chose Dickey's because it's the best barbecue brand out there,” said Saini, who co-owns the restaurant with his brother-in-law Gary.“The support we received from Dickey's, especially in terms of training and marketing, has been instrumental in our success. We've built a strong customer base already, and we're excited to continue growing.”

Saini's restaurant in Phoenix has already built a loyal following, with many customers returning regularly. The success is attributed to the franchisee's dedication to delivering fresh meals every day, paired with the exceptional support from Dickey's team.

“Gourav's passion and commitment to quality have played a key role in the success of his location in Phoenix,” said Roland Dickey, Jr. , CEO of Dickey's Capital Group.“We are thrilled to see entrepreneurs like Gourav thrive with the Dickey's brand. His story is a great example of how hard work, quality, and community engagement can lead to lasting success.”

In addition to providing outstanding barbecue, Saini's store has also seen customers from nearby Rudy's restaurant coming in regularly, contributing to a growing loyal customer base.

“We are so proud of Gourav and his accomplishments. It's franchisees like him who embody the spirit of Dickey's Barbecue Pit,” said Laura Rea Dickey , CEO of Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.“His dedication to maintaining the quality of our product and creating an excellent customer experience is truly inspiring. We look forward to seeing his continued growth with Dickey's.”

Looking toward the future, Saini is focused on expanding his business and plans to open additional locations in the coming years.“If everything continues to go well, we're looking to open two or three more locations,” Saini said.“Our goal is to double our success, and we're committed to making that happen.”

About Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Founded in 1941 by The Dickey Family, Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. is the world's largest barbecue concept and continues as a third-generation family-run business. For over 80 years, Dickey's Barbecue Pit has served millions with its signature Legit. Texas. Barbecue.TM Slow-smoked over hickory wood-burning pits, Dickey's barbecued meats are paired with a variety of southern sides. Committed to authentic barbecue, Dickey's never takes shortcuts-because real barbecue can't be rushed.

With over 866 restaurants across eight concepts in the U.S. and several countries, Dickey's Barbecue Franchise and Dickey's Restaurant Brands continues to grow under the leadership of Roland Dickey, Jr., CEO of Dickey's Capital Group, and Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey's Barbecue Pit, Inc.

Dickey's has been recognized on Newsweek's 2022 "America's Favorite Restaurant Chains" list, Nation's Restaurant News 2024 top fast-casual brands for value, and USA Today's 2021 Readers' Choice Awards. The brand has also ranked in the Top 20 of Fast Casual's“Top 100 Movers and Shakers” for four of the past five years. Additional accolades include Entrepreneur's Top 500 Franchise and Hospitality Technology's Industry Heroes list. The brand has been featured by Fox News, Forbes, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, and People Magazine .

For more information, visit . For information about becoming a franchise partner, visit .

Attachment

Gourav Saini

CONTACT: Louisa Garrett Dickey's Barbecue Pit ...