NASA Federal Credit Union Elevates Alkami's Digital Banking Experience With Push Provisioning

Enhancing the member experience with digital card capabilities that empower members to transact with ease and strengthen payment security



PLANO, Texas, Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkami Technology, (Nasdaq: ALKT ) ("Alkami"), a leading cloud-based digital solutions

provider for institutions in the U.S., proudly announces its successful collaboration with NASA Credit Union (NASA FCU) to modernize and optimize its digital banking experience for members by introducing push provisioning. The partnership has resulted in significant improvements in member satisfaction, digital engagement, streamlined technology integration, and comprehensive experiences across mobile and desktop.

Since launching the Alkami platform, NASA FCU has achieved key milestones:



Improved Mobile Application Ratings: NASA FCU's mobile app rating surged from 1.3 to 4.9, demonstrating enhanced member satisfaction and trust in the credit union's digital offerings.

Boosted Member Engagement: More members are leveraging NASA FCU's upgraded digital platforms, reflecting increased interaction and satisfaction. Accelerated Innovation: Alkami's application programming interface (API) framework has enabled faster and more efficient integrations, allowing NASA FCU to quickly adapt to market demands.

"I truly believe that our card management suite is one of the best. Alkami has delivered one of the most cohesive card experiences we've seen in the industry. They continue to push the envelope with innovative features, allowing members to start using their cards digitally while the physical card is still in the mail. These cutting-edge features are setting a new standard for what card management can be in the digital banking space," said Liam Petraska, digital banking manager at NASA Federal Credit Union.

NASA FCU continued to deepen their investments by prioritizing their members' needs and expanding their card management suite to offer digital card capabilities, as well as granular card controls and alerts. By deploying push provisioning, NASA FCU is empowering their members to seamlessly add their card to their digital wallet from within digital banking, eliminating manual entry and allowing them to transact more securely without their physical card present. This enhancement aligns with the evolving payments technology and drives top-of-wallet behavior with members accustomed to paying via their digital wallet. The credit union's security-focused mindset has given members greater control over their payments by allowing them to set restrictions on highly specific transaction types, such as merchant type, location, and transaction value. In addition to the self-service limits, the credit union can deliver real-time alerts on card usage.

"Finding good software is not difficult. Finding a true partner and a team that you want to work with is rare," continued Petraska.



For a detailed look at how Alkami and NASA Federal Credit Union worked together to achieve these outstanding results, download the full case study here .

Alkami has been certified by J.D. Power for providing "An Outstanding Mobile Banking Platform Experience1."

About Alkami

Alkami Technology, Inc.

is a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for financial institutions in the United States that enables clients to grow confidently, adapt quickly, and build thriving digital communities. Alkami helps clients transform through retail and commercial banking, digital account opening, and data and marketing solutions. To learn more, visit .

Media Relations Contacts

Vested

[email protected]



Marla Pieton

[email protected]

