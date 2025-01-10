American Banker Names Dailypay CEO Stacy Greiner As One Of 2025'S Most Influential Women In Payments

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- DailyPay CEO, Stacy Greiner has been named one of 2025's Most Influential Women in Payments by American Banker.Each year, American Banker recognizes and celebrates trailblazing women leaders in the payments sector with the Most Influential Women in Payments program. Since 2013, this initiative has recognized the professional achievements and influence of top-performing women executives who have made a significant impact on their people, their businesses and the as a whole.“Exceptional leadership in the payments ecosystem requires a blend of strategic insight, adaptability and the courage to push boundaries,” says John Adams, Executive Editor, Payments at American Banker.“These women exemplify those traits. That's why they're not only achieving great things in their roles - they're paving the way for new ideas and innovation, and creating a blueprint for the next generation of leaders.”“I'm honored to be part of this prestigious group of industry leaders and trailblazers,” said Stacy Greiner, Chief Executive Officer, DailyPay.“This recognition is a direct reflection of the unwavering dedication and commitment of the entire DailyPay team in our mission to power daily opportunities for millions of workers and their employers.”The honorees will be the focal point of a Women in Payments leadership exchange on the first day of PAYMENTS FORUM, which takes place March 4–6, 2025, at the Marriott Marquis in San Francisco, California. The dedicated sessions are open to all conference attendees and will feature panels covering a variety of topics, including paths to leadership, embedded finance, frictionless customer experience and more.The Most Influential Women in Payments is a part of American Banker's continued coverage of the progress in diversity, equity and inclusion throughout financial institutions, and expands on the publication's mission to support, empower, celebrate and advance women in the banking industry.This recognition follows the most successful year in DailyPay's history under Stacy Greiner's leadership. Driven by its mission to power daily opportunities for workers, DailyPay recently broadened its reach through multiple product and market expansions while continuing to innovate its award-winning worktech platform with a number of key new features to support millions of daily workers on their financial wellness journey.###About American BankerAmerican Banker is the essential resource for senior executives in banking and financial services, keeping its users updated on vital developments and focusing sharply on their most important concerns - innovation, transformation and disruption; technology, regulation and reform. Financial industry professionals turn to American Banker every day and throughout the day to stay maximally informed - drilling down on complex issues, keeping up with breaking news and downloading research and data.About DailyPayDailyPay is transforming the way people get paid. As a worktech company and the industry's leading earned wage access solution, DailyPay uses an award-winning technology platform to help America's top employers build stronger relationships with their employees. This voluntary employee benefit enables workers everywhere to feel more motivated to work harder and stay longer on the job while supporting their financial well-being outside of the workplace. DailyPay is headquartered in New York City. For more information, visit .

