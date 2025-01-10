Bangladesh's Stern Statement As India Extends Sheikh Hasina's Visa, 'If Passport Is Cancelled, Visa No Longer Exists'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Bangladesh interim government, led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, on Thursday asserted that visa extension becomes irrelevant after a passport has been cancelled, reported Times of India. This clarification came days after Bangladesh revoked the passports of 97 individuals, including that of former Prime Hasina.

"I'll provide a general answer: if a passport is cancelled, the issue of a visa no longer exists," TOI quoted Bangladesh's Foreign Affairs spokesperson Mohammad Rafiqul Alam as saying. He asserted that Bangladesh missions abroad have received information about passport cancellations. Mohammad Rafiqul Alam further noted that India is yet to respond to request for Hasina's extradition.

Recently, India extended the visa of deposed Bangladesh prime minister, who has been living in the country since last August. The Union home ministry in collaboration with local Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) decided to extend Sheikh Hasina's visa, sources informed Hindustan Times.

She stepped down from the post of PM and fled from the country after nationwide protests against her led to the fall of the Awami League government.

Amid extradition calls from her home country, the 77-year-old Bangladeshi leader continues to seek refuge in India which seems to be a residence permit, different from a visa. The interim government sent a note verbale on December 23 to the External Affairs Ministry, seeking Sheikh Hasina's through an unsigned diplomatic correspondence.

According to sources, Bangladesh hasn't completed key formalities that are essential to proceed with extradition request and hence, Indian government is unlikely to respond in the matter, reported HT.

On Tuesday, Bangladesh's Department of Immigration and Passports cancelled the passports of 97 individuals, citing their alleged involvement in "enforced disappearances" and killings during the protests in July last year.