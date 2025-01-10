Jammu Street Vendors Protest Against Anti-Encroachment Drive Outside Farooq Abdullah's Residence

Concerned about large-scale encroachments on roads and lanes by street vendors and shopkeepers, which have resulted in severe traffic jams and congestion, the JMC along with the conducted a massive anti-encroachment drive in Jammu, triggering protests from vendors.

Scores of vendors, mostly from the Kashmir Valley, who had set up stalls to sell winter clothing were angered by the drive and the confiscation of their goods.

They gathered at Abdullah's residence in Bhatindi and raised slogans against the administration and JMC, demanding an immediate halt to the drive.

Later, Abdullah met with some of the protesters and advised them to avoid creating traffic disruptions while conducting their businesses.

“JMC confiscated our goods during the drive. They took everything from us. We voted for the NC and expected them to help us retrieve our goods and stop this drive, which is being conducted under the pretext of clearing encroachments,” said one protester.

The protesters claimed that they had come to Jammu to sell their products and earn their livelihood.

However, officials defended the action, stating that traffic jams caused by the encroachment of footpaths and roads by shopkeepers and vendors had become intolerable.

“The city has been witnessing the worst traffic jams due to these encroachments,” said one official.

