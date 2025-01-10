Iraq Airstrike Kills Six ISIS Members, Including Commander In Kirkuk

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) IRBIL, Jan 10 (KUNA) -- Iraq's War Cell of the Joint Operations Command announced on Friday the killing of six members of the so-called Islamic State (IS or Daesh), including a commander in the northern province of Kirkuk.

An Iraqi aircraft in the Hamrin Mountains launched an air strike within the Kirkuk Operations Command section, targeting an important hideout, said the media cell in a statement.

A force from the Counter-Terrorism Service began follow-up of the targeted place, where 6 bodies of terrorists were found, including the so-called Deputy Wali of Kirkuk.

The Kirkuk Operations Command announced that it managed to kill 30 terrorists during the first week of this year in the Hamrin Mountains.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that a member of the international coalition forces was killed, along with two wounded a few days ago during the strikes. (end)

