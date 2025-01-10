Germany Media Landscape Report 2024-2028: Cable TV Will Remain The Leading Pay-TV Service Delivery Platform

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Germany Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Germany Media Landscape Report provides an overview of the television and telecommunications in relation to sports broadcasting in Germany today, with top-level data and detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2028. The report analyses the television, SVOD, mobile handset and residential fixed-line broadband sectors, as well as a review of major sports media rights.

Scope



Cable TV will remain the leading pay-TV service delivery platform in Germany over the forecast period. However, cable TV subscriptions will decline from 15.2 million in 2023 to 13.5 million in 2028.

Pay-TV broadcaster Sky Deutschland secured a significant rights renewal across Germany, Austria, and Switzerland (DACH) for motor racing's Formula One World Championship. The deal sees Sky Deutschland extend their own rights deal from 2023 until the end of 2027, with greater exclusivity than during their previous tie-up. The five-year deal means that all F1 races, practice, and qualifying sessions during the deal terms will be exclusively covered by Sky.

Germany had an estimated 48.4 million subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) accounts at the end of 2023, an increase of 5.0 million or 11.6% from 2022. The growth means Germany had more SVOD subscriptions than the UK by the end of 2023 and was the largest SVOD market in Europe.

Total mobile subscriptions in Germany reached 167.3 million in 2023. Over the next five years, total mobile subscriptions will grow at a CAGR of 6.8% with mobile network operators (MNOs) adding a combined 64.8 million subscriptions and bringing the country's total mobile subscriptions to 232.1 million in 2028. Total fixed broadband lines will increase from 38.6 million in 2023 to 42.7 million by 2028, supported by growth in fixed wireless access (FWA) and fiber-to-the-home/building (FTTH/B) lines on the back of ongoing efforts by the government and operators to improve and expand fixed broadband connectivity in the country.

This Sports Broadcasting Media Report offers a thorough, forward-looking analysis of the German television and telecommunications markets, and service providers in a concise format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies.

Accompanying the analyst's Forecast products, the report examines the assumptions and drivers behind ongoing and upcoming trends in the German pay-TV, SVOD, mobile handset and residential fixed broadband markets, including the evolution of service provider market shares. With 23 charts and tables, the report is designed for an executive-level audience, boasting presentation quality.

Population and household context

Television services market

Sports rights market

SVOD services market

Mobile services market: Handsets

Fixed broadband services market: Residential

Total services revenue Data tables

