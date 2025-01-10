(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The HR is experiencing significant growth driven by the increasing adoption of advanced cloud-based solutions, and AI integration. Pune, Jan. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Human Resource (HR) Market Size Analysis: “ The SNS Insider report indicates that the Human Resource (HR) Technology Market was valued at USD 38.1 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow to USD 84.7 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 9.3% over the forecast period of 2024-2032. ” Rising Adoption of Cloud-Based HR Solutions One major factor contributing to the growth of the market will be the increasing adoption of cloud-based HR technologies. Cloud solutions offer scalability, cost-effectiveness, and on-demand data accessibility, allowing organizations to optimize HR functions like payroll, recruitment, and personnel performance management. For remote and hybrid workplaces, these platforms are especially useful as they offer HR teams the freedom to perform HR operations from anywhere. Besides, cloud-based solutions require far less swash of IT infrastructure so they are budget-friendly options for the SMEs. The increasing focus of businesses on digital transformation will provide a big thrust to the adoption of cloud-based HR technologies, which rely heavily on automation and analytics, thus propelling market growth.

Get a Sample Report of Human Resource (HR) Technology Market @ Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Workday Inc. (Workday Human Capital Management, Workday Recruiting)

SAP SE (SAP SuccessFactors, SAP Litmos)

Oracle Corporation (Oracle HCM Cloud, Oracle Recruiting Cloud)

ADP, LLC (ADP Workforce Now, ADP Vantage HCM)

Ceridian HCM, Inc. (Dayforce, Powerpay)

Ultimate Kronos Group (UKG) (UKG Pro, UKG Dimensions)

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (Cornerstone Learning, Cornerstone Performance)

Paycom Software, Inc. (Paycom Talent Management, Paycom Payroll)

Zoho Corporation (Zoho People, Zoho Recruit) BambooHR LLC (BambooHR Core HR, BambooHR ATS) Human Resource (HR) Technology Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 38.1 Bn Market Size by 2032 US$ 84.7 Bn CAGR CAGR of 9.3% from 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe [Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]). Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers . The adoption of AI in HR processes enhances efficiency and decision-making, leading to increased demand for AI-driven HR solutions.

. The rise of remote and hybrid work models necessitates advanced HR technologies for virtual collaboration, employee engagement, and performance management.

Do you have any specific queries or need any customization research on Human Resource (HR) Technology Market, Make an Enquiry Now@

Segmentation Analysis

By Enterprise Type

In 2023, the large enterprises segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest share of the revenue, due to the highly complex and vast human resource requirements. Large organizations usually include various groups of people; thus, they will need large-scale, extensive HR systems with the capacity to combine existing enterprise systems as well as comply with multiple regulatory requirements. The high revenue share of this segment can be attributed to their larger budgets and focus on the optimization of HR processes and analytics.

The small and medium enterprises segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the period 2024-2032, as a result of the rise in digital adoption among SMEs. These businesses want to improve HR functionality and automate processes without significant capex, so are looking for flexible, low-cost HR web software.

By Type

The talent management segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the growing need for efficient workforce performance and development, organizations are ramping up investments into more sophisticated talent management solutions using these tactics to attract, retain, and develop the best talent. They improve recruitment, employee development, and performance evaluation, thereby integrating talent strategy with business strategy and creating more effective organizations. This rapid growth is largely due to an increase in awareness of the importance of talent management in business success.

By Deployment

Cloud-based deployments account for the largest market share of 62% in 2023 and are projected to grow with the fastest CAGR over the forecast period, as more SMEs are adopting these cloud technologies. Key market players are adopting cloud applications instead of on-premise software because of cloud storage, which allows for storing, quick and easy data report access. Cloud technology removes the burden of hiring IT experts to maintain systems and allows access to data from anywhere across the globe.

Human Resource (HR) Technology Market Segmentation:

By Type



Talent Management

Workforce Management

Recruitment

Payroll Management

Performance Management Others

By Enterprise Type



Small and Medium Sized Enterprises (SMEs) Large Enterprises

By Deployment



Cloud On-premise

By Industry



BFSI

IT and Telecommunication

Government

Manufacturing

Retail

Healthcare Others





Buy an Enterprise-User PDF of Human Resource (HR) Technology Market Analysis & Outlook 2024-2032@

Regional Landscape

North America dominated the HR Technology Market with 39% in revenue share in 2023, driven by rapid digital adoption and significant investments in HR innovation. U.S.-based companies are at the forefront, supported by government initiatives like the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act, which funds tech-driven HR solutions. Europe also plays a pivotal role, with countries such as Germany and the U.K. focusing on compliance-driven HR tools to navigate complex labor laws.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to experience the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, fueled by government initiatives like China's Digital Silk Road and India's workforce digitization. A young, tech-savvy workforce, coupled with growing IT infrastructure investments, positions the region for rapid growth. Additionally, government funding for HR technologies is boosting productivity, particularly in small and medium enterprises. Japan's "Society 5.0" initiative, which integrates digital HR platforms for workforce planning, exemplifies these trends, signaling Asia-Pacific's emergence as a key player in the HR technology market.

Recent Developments

February 2024: Workday introduced a new AI-driven talent marketplace to help organizations match employees with internal opportunities based on skills and career aspirations.

May 2024: Oracle launched an enhanced version of its cloud-based HCM suite, featuring advanced analytics and integrated wellness programs.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Human Resource (HR) Technology Market Segmentation, By Type

8. Human Resource (HR) Technology Market Segmentation, By Enterprise Type

9. Human Resource (HR) Technology Market Segmentation, By Deployment

10. Human Resource (HR) Technology Market Segmentation, By Industry

11. Regional Analysis

12. Company Profiles

13. Use Cases and Best Practices

14. Conclusion

Access Complete Report Details of Human Resource (HR) Technology Market Analysis Report 2024-2032@

[For more information or need any customization research mail us at ...]

SNS Insider Offering/ Consulting Services:

Go To Market Assessment Service

Total Addressable Market (TAM) Assessment

Competitive Benchmarking and Market Share Gain

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Akash Anand – Head of Business Development & Strategy ... Phone: +1-415-230-0044 (US) | +91-7798602273 (IND)