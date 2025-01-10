Uveye Partners With Reynolds And Reynolds To Enhance Service Inspections

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "The ability to provide customers with a transparent understanding of potential issues their vehicle may have, and not blindside them with unexpected added work, builds credibility and goodwill," said Omer Bar-Joseph, chief commercial officer at UVeye. "Customer service is the lynchpin to retaining customers and to turning their time at a dealership into really positive experiences. This collaboration allows for dealerships to start that experience off on the right foot."

When a customer arrives at a dealership, their vehicle will be scanned with the UVeye system. The advisor will then be alerted through Reynolds' ERA-IGNITE with an indication there are items to review with the customer.

"Our service advisors love this new capability. The alert catches their eye, and the information it provides makes it easy for them to explain to customers where they may have trouble they didn't even know about," said Jim Montella, service director of Team Toyota of Princeton. "It shows our customers that we are looking out for their safety. Our customers appreciate that, and they say the pictures we present of their vehicle are very cool to see."

As customers' needs for transparency, convenience, and timeliness have evolved, it's vital to meet their expectations with innovative processes that create efficiencies. In this case, communicating with the customer early in their service visit ensures they are well-informed, boosts customer satisfaction and acceptance of recommended work.

Additionally, UVeye's inspection technology flags areas technicians may want to inspect closer to identify work that needs to be done to keep the customer's vehicle operating smoothly. It also builds credibility for technicians who can use photos or videos to explain recommended or necessary repairs when it comes time for the customer to decide what work to approve.

"In most service departments, there are two things that lead to happy customers and increased performance – efficiency and upsell percentage. The more we can bring into Reynolds Retail Management System, the more efficiency is created, and UVeye has proven to be a great tool to help increase closing ratios. We are very excited about this opportunity for our customers," concluded Jason Sideris, vice president of fixed operations product management for Reynolds.

This new function for dealerships using a Reynolds Retail Management System will launch at the NADA Show 2025. Attendees can witness the full dealership experience at the UVeye booth #218 and the Reynolds booth #1751.

About UVeye

UVeye

has created the world's first fully automated suite of vehicle inspection systems. The company's AI-powered drive-thru systems, like an "MRI for vehicles," can detect external or mechanical flaws and identify damages, modifications, or foreign objects under and around a vehicle within seconds.



UVeye is installed at hundreds of dealerships, and auction and fleet sites across

the United States

and around the world. In

October 2023, Amazon announced a rollout of hundreds of inspection systems at its last mile delivery sites. UVeye has been recognized as one of TIME Best Inventions of 2024 as well as Fast Company's

World's Most Innovative Companies of 2024. UVeye is backed by, and partners with, some of the largest car manufacturers in America. For more information visit:

.

About Reynolds

