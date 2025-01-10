Delhi Weather : IMD Issues Rain Alert For The Weekend, Cold Wave To Return To National Capital

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Delhi weather : After two days of sunshine, the national capital is likely to face heavy rainfall over the weekend, on January 11-12, the Delhi Meteorological Centre stated in its latest release, on Friday. Following the rain, temperatures at night are expected to drop even further.

The weather observatory also stated that nights in Delhi NCR are becoming colder due to rapidly falling night-time temperatures, while daytime temperatures remain stable.



Delhi weather forecast

The Delhi Meteorological Centre's latest weather forecast suggests that Delhi residents can expect a maximum temperature of 20 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 6 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature in Noida is expected to be 18 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature will be 8 degrees Celsius. In Gurugram the minimum temperature is expected to dip to 8 degrees Celsius, stated the Delhi Meteorological Centre's latest release.

(more details awaited)