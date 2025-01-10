Is Spring Break 2025 The Most Expensive Yet? Here's What You Need To Know

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Students and families are eagerly counting down the days until spring break, which is shaping up to be both a busy and expensive season.



With travelers spending more than ever on trips this spring break, Squaremouth , the nation's leading travel insurance marketplace, provides a breakdown of the top spring break travel trends and spending habits in 2025.



Spring Break Travel Costs Continue to Rise

The average insured trip cost for spring break 2025 is $8,306-an increase of 26% compared to $6,125 in 2024, and up 33% from $5,485 in 2023. Travelers are clearly willing to spend more this year, with costs reflecting the growing demand for premium vacations.

"Coolcations" Are Out

In 2024, many travelers flocked to cold-weather destinations for spring break. However, this year has seen a notable decline in interest for locales like Switzerland, Iceland, and Antarctica, with some experiencing a drop of 60% or more compared to last year.



Warm Weather & Bucket List Trips are In

40% of travelers are planning to take a bucket-list trip in 2025 , and many are using spring break to do it. While warm weather favorites like Mexico and the Bahamas continue to be the top spring break destinations, bucket list countries such as Japan and Italy have risen in popularity this spring break by 8% and 6%, respectively.



Top 5 International Spring Break Destinations

