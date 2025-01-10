Protest Ends After Successful Negotiations In Khyber, Pak-Afghan Highway Reopens

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) The protestors in Khyber district dispersed peacefully after successful negotiations with local officials, leading to the suspension of SHO Landi Kotal for ten days and the formation of a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to investigate the incident.

Authorities assured that the JIT would present its findings to the public within ten days, prompting the reopening of the Pak-Afghan Highway.

The protests erupted after allegedly detained social activist Swab Noor Shinwari from Landi Kotal Hospital Chowk on Wednesday evening.



The incident quickly gained traction on social media, with widespread condemnation of the police's actions. Social media users accused the police of unlawful detention and alleged that Swab Noor was subjected to severe mistreatment before being held in custody.

The news sparked outrage among locals, leading to protests organized by the Naujawanan-e-Qabael group in Landi Kotal Bazaar on Thursday. Demonstrators later blocked the bypass road, causing extensive traffic congestion.



Efforts by local journalists and tribal elders helped secure Swab Noor's release late at night, but protestors demanded justice, including the suspension and transfer of the SHO.

Tribal elders and Tehsildar Taimur Afridi engaged in negotiations with the protest leaders. Protestors agreed to reopen the highway conditionally, emphasizing that their demonstrations would resume if their demands were not met.

On Friday, Khyber DPO was scheduled to meet with the protest leaders to address their grievances. According to protest leader Israr Shinwari, the demonstrations could reignite if the demands, including justice for Swab Noor and reforms in police conduct, were not fulfilled.

Shinwari criticized the police for detaining locals without warrants or FIRs and allegedly subjecting them to mistreatment. "This behavior is unacceptable to the community," he said, warning of further protests if immediate reforms were not implemented.

The situation highlights the ongoing tensions between authorities and residents, with calls for greater accountability and adherence to lawful procedures.