Immorta Bio To Present New Data On Senovaxtm And Stemcell Revivifytm At Biotech Showcase 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Event: Biotech Showcase 2025

Date: January 14, 2025

Time: 4 PM Pacific

Location: Franciscan C, Ballroom Level

Immorta Bio's innovative SenoVaxTM, a dendritic cell-based vaccine designed to target and eliminate senescent cells. Preclinical studies have demonstrated its potential to transform the tumor microenvironment by clearing these cells, which are associated with aging and progression. Furthermore, in animal models of multiple solid tumor cancers (lung, breast, glioma, pancreatic), SenoVaxTM induced significant tumor regression by enhancing immune responses, underscoring its promise as a therapeutic solution for both cancer treatment and longevity research.

The company's StemCell RevivifyTM, a set of personalized young and immortal progenitor and mesenchymal stem cells have shown an ability to achieve dramatic recovery of failing organs in multiple animal models. Proprietary iPSC-based stem cell therapies have been developed to provide scalable, practical, and economical solutions.

"We are thrilled to showcase our recent progress and share our vision for tackling the diseases of aging as well as the aging itself," said Dr. Thomas Ichim, President and Chief Scientific Officer of Immorta Bio. "At Immorta Bio, we believe that combining cutting-edge science with a deep understanding of the biology of aging can transform how we address major medical challenges. The Biotech Showcase offers an invaluable platform to engage with innovators, collaborators, and investors while we highlight how our breakthroughs in longevity science are paving the way for healthier, longer lives."

About Immorta Bio

Immorta Bio Inc. is a scientific longevity company developing personalized cellular therapeutics focused on Treating Diseases of Aging and Treating Aging as a DiseaseTM . We are advancing longevity medicine by harnessing patient-derived rejuvenated stem cells and enhanced immune cells, restoring the body's natural ability to combat cancers and age-related diseases. Our mission is to address the root causes of aging and bring resilience and vitality back to you.

SOURCE Immorta Bio Inc.