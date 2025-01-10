Global Competition Launches To Drug 'Undruggable' Cancer Target

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

New, global competition offers over $500,000 in prizes to spur drug discovery breakthroughs for the cancer target TBXT.

TBXT belongs to a class of proteins called transcription factors which, though implicated in many diseases, have historically been considered "undruggable." However, new therapeutic modalities and technological advances, such as in chemical biology and artificial intelligence (AI), offer significant potential to overcome these historical obstacles.

To realize that potential, the Chordoma Foundation, with support from multiple philanthropic partners, has launched the TBXT Challenge (tbxtchallenge ), which offers prizes for reaching key milestones in TBXT drug discovery. The inaugural prize, with a purse of $500,000, will reward the discovery of compounds that bind potently to the

TBXT protein - a crucial step in developing inhibitors or targeted protein degraders.

Two prize levels are available: $250,000 for compounds with dissociation constant (Kd) less than 300 nM and $100,000 for Kd less than 1 μM.

Companies and academic investigators can submit up to 96 compounds for free biophysical evaluation by the Chordoma Foundation's laboratory, CF Labs. Results will be returned confidentially and competitors retain ownership of their intellectual property and data.

The Foundation also offers scientific resources to assist prize competitors, and a suite of preclinical and clinical research capabilities to enable subsequent development of winning compounds.

"With the TBXT Challenge, we invite drug discovery innovators to partner with us to validate new approaches capable of achieving breakthroughs in drugging difficult targets like TBXT," said Josh Sommer, Executive Director of the Chordoma Foundation. "We hope this will not only accelerate discovery of urgently needed TBXT drugs, but may also set a precedent for other targets currently considered undruggable."

About the Chordoma Foundation

The Chordoma Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of those affected by chordoma and accelerating research to develop effective treatments and ultimately cures.

