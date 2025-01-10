ATWT Reports Record Annual Earnings And New Construction Projects

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Birch Company is poised for substantial growth in 2025 amidst favorable US market

ATWEC Technologies, Inc (OTCMKTS:ATWT)

TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Birch Company (OTC: 'ATWT'), the operating subsidiary of ATWEC Technologies, (the 'Company'), today announced record results for the fiscal year ended December 31, exceeding $5M in gross revenues for the first time in the Company's history.The Company is now compiling its year-end financial statements, in anticipation of its 2024 Annual Report. Total sales for the three months ending September 30, 2024, were $3,126,018, up from $9,558 during the same period last year, an increase of 32,606%. Net Income for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, was $149,784, up from $14,960 for the same period last year, an increase of 901%.Darnell Stitts, the Company's Director and Chief Compliance Officer, stated“This year marks our second decade as a publicly traded company and by far our most profitable year on record, with annual revenue approaching $6M for the first time. With the favorable conditions of the US housing and construction markets, we anticipate big things in 2025, and that means strong value creation for our shareholders.”The market size of the US construction sector was valued at nearly $2 Trillion in 2023 and is expected to increase through 2035. US private residential construction has steadily increased since September 2024, aligning with steady builder confidence seen in the Housing Market index.The $1.2 Trillion Infrastructure Act, passed in November 2021, will see its primary effects during 2025 and 2026, leading to expansion of infrastructure construction projects and increased building in general. Lastly, with the incoming Trump administration, builders across the country are betting that looser regulations and what they hope will be an economic boom will make it easier to buy and sell.ATWT CEO Angus Martin has confirmed several of the Company's residential and commercial projects are going according to plan.“We had a tremendously successful year, and the Company is now positioned to announce several major multi-year construction initiatives, in various stages, with projects of approximately $20M commencing in 2025. We will be announcing further details on these projects with press releases during the upcoming weeks and months.”Shareholders and other investors can find the disclosure related to ATWT's record earnings growth and its upcoming construction projects on the OTC Markets website, as well as the Company's website, .About ATWEC Technologies, Inc. (OTC: ATWT):ATWEC Technologies, Inc., the parent of The Birch Company, is a child safety and security technology company, headquartered in Memphis, TN. in business since 1979. ATWT has developed unique child safety technology which protects children and gives parents and teachers 'peace of mind'. The Company trades on the OTC Markets under the symbol“ATWT”, and the Company's website is .About The Birch Company:The Birch Co. headquartered in Tulsa, OK. is a leading innovator in the housing and construction industries, dedicated to delivering high-quality, affordable homes, high-end custom homes, and commercial construction projects to its customers. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, The Birch Co. is at the forefront of modern building solutions throughout the US.Safe Harbor StatementThis release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected".You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in the Company's disclosure information.All company or product names used are the property of their respective owners and may be the trademarks (TM), service marks (SM), or registered marks (R) of other companies, and are used for information purposes only and to their owners' benefit, without intent to infringe..otcmarkets /stock/ATWT/newsFor more information, please visit or contact:

Angus Martin

Birch Co./ATWEC Technologies, Inc

+1 918-794-8869

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.